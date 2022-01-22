Russian girl survives a snowstorm by hugging a dog

Look at this strange snowfall in the Saudi desert 0:47

(CNN) — A 10-year-old Russian girl from the city of Uglegorsk, Russia, survived a night in a heavy snowstorm by hugging a dog, according to reports on Russian state television and local media.

The girl, whose name is not on the report, left school during heavy snow last week but did not return home. She was found the next day sheltering from the storm sitting with a dog in her outdoor kennel and hugging it to keep warm, the Russian state television report said.

A search of the city was launched overnight involving police, rescuers and local residents. Search teams focused on houses where residents kept pets after locals reported seeing the girl playing with a dog the night before she went missing, and her parents confirmed to police how much she liked playing with pets.

A volunteer found the girl the next morning, sitting with the dog in its kennel and hugging it to keep warm, according to Russian state television.

The girl was taken to the hospital and was found to be healthy, the report said.

Severe storms hit Russia’s Sakhalin region last week, bringing heavy snow and winds reaching 61 to 80 kilometers per hour (17 to 22 m/s).