San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Time and how to watch Livestream

Getty Davante Adams of the Packers vs. the 49ers

The sixth-ranked NFC San Francisco 49ers (11-7) will visit Lambeau Field to face the top-ranked Green Bay Packers (13-4) in the NFC divisional round on Saturday.

The game (Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways to watch a 49ers vs. Packers live stream online:

Note: Heavy can earn affiliate commission if you sign up via any link on this page

Note: FuboTV will have the match available in 4K

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), Fox 4K (with a compatible streaming and/or TV device), and over 100 other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial. free seven days:

FUBO TV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any Android TV device (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch it live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, allowing you to watch the game on demand within three days of its ending, even if you it doesn’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier”. Fox (live in most markets) is included in all, but you can choose any package and any add-on you want with your 14-day free trial.

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but your “pay today” amount will be $0 when you sign up. If you watch on your computer, phone, or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc), you’ll be charged for the first month, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel within 14 days:

Free trial DirecTV Stream

Once registered in DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV device (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet . Or you can watch on your computer through the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (it may still show up as AT&T in the list of cable providers) to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and over 45 other TV channels through Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a three-day free trial:

Get Sling TV

Once you’ve signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S , Samsung TV, LG TV, any Android TV device (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes bundled with 50 hours of Cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and over 65 other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any Android TV device (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to sign in and watch.

You can watch a live stream from Fox (live in most markets) and over 65 other TV channels through Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of its special package:

Hulu With Live TV

Once you’ve signed up for Hulu with Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/ S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to sign in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to to fast-forward through commercials).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Free Trial DAZN Canada

Once registered, viewers in Canada you can watch the 49ers vs Packers live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any Android TV device (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield) , iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer through the DAZN website.

Preview San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers

San Francisco is coming off beating the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card game. However, two of the 49ers’ top defensive players are in doubt for the game due to injuries sustained in the win. All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner injured his leg in San Francisco’s 23-17 win over the Cowboys. Warner has already said via Twitter he’s going to play, but defensive lineman Nick Bosa also left the game against Dallas after suffering a concussion, so his participation is in doubt.

The 49ers will have to work hard to contain All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who had 1,553 passing yards and was fifth in the league with 11 passing touchdowns. Adams has 48 receptions for 618 yards and five touchdowns in five games against the 49ers, so they haven’t been able to break him in recent games.

The way the 49ers could keep Adams and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from getting into a rhythm is to keep their own offense on the field for as long as possible — and they have the running game to do it. . San Francisco finished seventh in the NFL in rushing (127.4 yards per game) and also ranked seventh in total yards, amassing 375.7 per game.

The Packers will play their first game of the postseason. Rodgers and company will face a defense that finished tied for ninth in points allowed per game, a total of 21.5. San Francisco’s defense finished third in total yards allowed, allowing just 310 yards per game.

“It’s a big concern, we’re talking about one of the best elite pressure defenses in the NFL,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, about the 49ers defensive line. These players move very fast and do a very good job. In general they have a very fast defense. Their linebackers do a great job and do their part. It will be a great challenge. Our offensive line is going to have to put in a lot of effort and play a complementary offense. If we are one-dimensional, it will be a very long day for us.”

The two teams met early in the season, when Green Bay beat San Francisco 30-28 on Sept. 28. The Packers limited the 49ers to just 67 rushing yards. If his defense can repeat that performance, then it will be a long night for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is dealing with a nagging shoulder injury.

“I will be testing in the week”, Garoppolo said about his injury on January 18, via 49erswebzone. “But right now I feel fine.”

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: Anthony Davis’ surprising proposal to Lakers rival gives drama to deadline