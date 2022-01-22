SAN FRANCISCO DE MACORÍS – Giants one from the title, win Stars for the third game in a row

Kelvin Gutiérrez homered and doubled, drove in four runs, and the Gigantes del Cibao moved within one win of being crowned champions by beating the Estrellas Orientales 5-2 last night.

Gustavo Núñez’s home run over the left-field fence, starting the game off left-hander Enny Romero, gave the Stars an early lead.

The Giants laughed at the end of the third and went ahead 2-1 after capitalizing on the lack of control by right-hander Rony García, who started for the Pachydermos, and a costly error by third baseman Elehuris Montero.

After striking out Richard Ureña, García walked José Sirí, who swindled the second.

Garcia dominated the dangerous Hanser Alberto with an easy grounder to third, but Montero hit a wide throw to first and the runners anchored at third and second.

Henry Urrutia was intentionally grounded and the bases were loaded. Kelvin Gutierrez towed two with a “Texan” through the right meadow that ended up sending Garcia to the showers. In his place came Román Méndez, who avoided greater evils by dominating Marcell Ozuna and Carlos Peguero.

Not satisfied with the advantage, those led by Luis Urueta made another pair in the fifth that fell on the account of closer Chester Pimentel, one of which was produced by a single by Urrutia and the other by a sacrifice fly by Gutiérrez that led to the dish to the fast Alberto.

Jeremy Peña drove in the second round of the Stars with a single in the sixth.

Kelvin Gutiérrez homered in the eighth off Fernando Abad.

The fifth game of the series will be staged tonight, starting at 7:30, at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium.

commendable work

Enny Romero recovered from a bad start and ended up allowing only one run and two hits in five innings. He was escorted into the box by Jenrry Mejía, Ryan Kaussmal, Entiqur Burgos, Reymín Guduán

Improvement

After falling in the first game of the final series agreed to the best of seven, the Giants (3-1) have come out victorious in the other three confrontations they have had with the Verdinegro team.

Attack

Gutiérrez, with two hits, and Urrutia, with one, were the only giants to hit through no man’s land.

For the Stars, the best was Núñez with a home run and a single.