Santa Fe saves a draw against La Equidad in the Betplay League – Colombian Soccer – Sports

Santa Fe like he’s still in preseason. The championship has not yet started in form. Not as expected. He played against La Equidad as if the competition had not started, and if he tied 1-1 in the last breath of the game, it was thanks to the courage of León, which seems to be intact.

Both were debuting, both were playing their first official game of the season, both were full of new players. And yet, La Equidad was seen as if it had a great advantage, as if it had more games.

Already in the first part the place looked like the one in green. Equity had no complexes. He cut the game, he defended well, and whenever he wanted, he disturbed. He scored the goal and defended it with all his soul. And he almost scored more goals.

Santa Fe, in debt

Santa Fe remained in preseason status. Still looking for what is the idea. Their figures, still off. Wilson Morelo returned to El Campín but watched the game from a distance from his disconnected striker position.

Aguirre left, at least in this premiere, a big question mark. Wilfrido de la Rosa was the most restless. A right hand of his that the goalkeeper Ortega saved managed to excite the fans.

The team, which promises to have a lot of offensive capacity (that’s what the DT says), seemed confused, dull and erratic in attack.

And to top it off, the defense kind of got that drowsiness from the attack because it fell asleep on La Equidad’s goal, which was born on a throw-in, as if to arouse more concern. Throw-in, Sabbag attentive, back pass and Pablo Lima scored. They were 43 minutes, the first half died, and the Cardinal team went to the locker room defeated and anguished.

He had 45 minutes left to react, to bring out the courage of a lion.

Velasquez had his chance and narrowly missed. Matías Mier entered and put a missile in the hands of the visiting goalkeeper. He managed to shout the goal that was not. But Mier did not stay with that, then he had another shot that should also have ended inside. Mier was a great option in attack.

The match became comfortable for La Equidad, who with the advantage appealed to wait and counterattack.

The agonizing draw

Santa Fe tried, there’s no denying that. He searched and searched for the tie. He practically settled in a rival field. The final minutes were of red anguish, trying with desperate crosses and balls, fighting against the clock.

And in those he was when La Equidad put a counterattack of terror. Only forward Carlos Rivas was the one who got scared. He sent her out when they attacked in superiority.

Santa Fe did not lower his arms. In the midst of his despair he appeared Wilfrido of the Rose inventing an impossible volley, where it was not expected, taking advantage of the dream of a defense that felt victorious ahead of time. And the ball went inside, a goal to tie and save the cardinal’s dignity in the premiere.

