Santiago Baños, Luis Fuentes, Guido Rodríguez and Atlas

The atmosphere of Club América continues to be mixed up between the search for sports results and the frustrated negotiations of Futbol de Estufa. In this regard, Santiago Baños and Luis Fuentes were the protagonists in the hours before the duel with Atlas for Liga MX.

The weather of the Eagles of America weeks ago is not the best. From the stumbles at the end of the Concacaf Champions League and in the league of Shout Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, the fans do not stop unloading their anger against Emilio Azcarraga, Santiago Baños, Santiago Solari and much of the campus. Yes, there was for everyone. Because in addition to the sports disappointments, the pass market also failed to supply the demanding palate of the fan cream blue.

The attempts of Nest for putting out the fire with the operations initiated by Brian Ocampo, Pablo Solari and Paul Arriola, not only did they not achieve their purpose, but, on the contrary, they increased the tense atmosphere in the corridors of Coapa. And in relation to this issue, the journalists Paco Villa and Enrique Bermúdez made reference in the program Línea de 4 that is broadcast by the TUDN signal, who highlighted that “not getting a shuttlecock or a winger is amazing”.

Luis Fuentes spoke in the preview of America vs. Atlas for Grita México C22 of Liga MX

louis sources He was the designated player on the roster. Santiago Solari, to grant the previous and habitual press conference to each commitment of the MX League. In this case, in the prelude to the America vs. Atlas for the third day of Shout Mexico Tournament C22, gave, mainly, his feelings as a result of the criticism that the club received for the transfer market: “We take it in a very measured way because we can’t get hooked on a lot of external things around the team. America there will always be talk, there is no doubt, the situation is historic. We have to focus our effort, our dedication to doing our job well, focus on what the coach asks of us in the work “.

Guido Rodriguez, author of one of the goals scored by the Real Betis in a 4-1 victory over Spanish at RCDE Stadium by the date 22 LaLiga of Spain, had a dialectical contact with the TUDN signal once the comparison was over, which he took advantage of, before saying goodbye to the talk, to remind the Eagles: “A big greeting to the people of the America from Mexico“.

What channel to watch live and direct America vs. Atlas for the third day of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX?

The Eagles of America by Santiago Solari They will look for their first victory in the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX versus Atlas FC, this Saturday, January 22 at 9:00 p.m. CDMX, in one of the duels corresponding to day three. It will take place in Aztec stadium with the arbitration of Marco Antonio Ortiz-Nava and with the transmission of the TUDN signal.