Santiago Ormeño after being summoned by Gareca: “Let’s go Peruvian Selection” | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Ricardo Gareca announced the squad for the matches that the Peruvian National Team will face against Colombia and Ecuador for the double date of the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022; and, within the 30 players, the name of Santiago Ormeño appears.

The forward of Club León of Liga MX returned to the list of soccer players who are trusted by “Tigre” in one of the most decisive instances for “Blanquirroja”, which is why he decided to speak out.

Ormeño made a publication through his social networks with an emotional message. “A pride to be able to wear this shirt again! Let’s go Peruvian National Team “, said the attacker who plays in the Mexican league.

Photo: screenshot – Twitter

It should be noted that Ormeño’s last duel with the ‘red and white’ shirt was in La Paz on October 10, 2021, the date on which the Peruvian National Team was defeated by Bolivia.

On the other hand, Santiago Ormeño is being an important piece for León and presents continuity in the Mexican team. The Peruvian was present in the match against Atlas that ended in a draw, a duel that was played for matchday 3 of Liga MX.

Gareca on Ormeño’s call

“He has had more participation lately, he has been training hard and what we wanted was for him to have a little more participation in the minutes, in the game. In the National Team, it is what we consider the best for Peru. It’s something to keep in mind“, said the ‘Tiger’.

“In the National Team, there are always the best players. So, it seems to me that he can take advantage of those opportunities and insert himself in the group, and that, if he has to play or participate, it seems to me that it is a nice opportunity that is presented to him, ” limited the coach of the ‘Blanquirroja’.