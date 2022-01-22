Santiago Ormeño in the Peruvian National Team: Ricardo Gareca explained the reasons for his return for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | MEXICO

The great novelty in the call-up of the Peruvian National Team for the next matches of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, against Colombia and Ecuador, is Santiago Ormeno. The attacker of the Mexican León returns to the list of the ‘bicolor’ after being left out of the last list, in November.

“Santiago Ormeño has had more participation lately (in León), he has been training hard. We wanted him to have more minutes in the games and he is having them, that is good and is related to opportunities that may arise or inconveniences that other boys have had”, explained Ricardo Gareca this Friday at a press conference.

Santiago Ormeño, 27 years old, will be one of the attacking alternatives of the Peruvian National Team for their decisive matches in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, along with Gianluca Lapadula and Alex Valera.

“For this call, it is what we consider the best (to call Ormeño). In the National Team there are always the best players, according to the needs that we consider. To the extent that he can take advantage of the opportunities, insert himself in the group, because he has inserted himself in the best way, if he can establish himself anywhere, it is important for his career”added Ricardo Gareca.

Santiago Ormeño returns to the Peruvian National Team

yesAntiago Ormeno records two games with Club León at the start of Liga MX. will arrive at Peruvian National Team with activity in his team and before the loss of Jefferson Farfán, in addition to the fact that Raúl Ruidíaz was not taken into account.

His last game with the ‘bicolor’ was in the match against Bolivia in La Paz for the Qualifiers, where he replaced Gianlica Lapadula.

