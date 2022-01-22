Schedule Brandon Moreno vs Figueiredo 3: where-WATCH fight UFC 270

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.21.2022 12:21:50





The wait is over. Brandon Moreno Y Deiveson Figueiredo the faces will be seen again above the octagon this Saturday, as part of the function of the UFC 270, event to be held in Anaheim, California. There the Mexican will look retain his championship in the flyweight division.

It should be remembered that dark made history in June 2021, when he became the first Mexican champion of the UFC, after prevailing by submission to the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo, who now seeks revenge and regain his belt in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Therefore, the born in Tijuana, Lower California, will make his first defense of his crown this Saturday, where will seek to extend his history of victories in the UFC, since so far it holds the following record: 19 wins, two draws and five losses.

For its part, Deiveson Figueiredo up to this match with a record of 20 wins, two losses and a draw, so this Saturday in California He will seek to show that he still has rope in his career.

How and where to see the fight between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo?

Mexico: 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) | Fox Sports

United States: 22:00 ET, 19:00 PT | ESPN+

UFC 270 main card