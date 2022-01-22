Schwarzenegger insults anti-vaccines 0:58

(CNN) — Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Friday night in Los Angeles, and a representative told People magazine that he was not injured.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” the rep said.

The crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. PT at West Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

“When officers from the West Los Angeles area arrived on scene, it was determined that four vehicles were involved,” police said.

A woman was taken to a hospital for an abrasion to the head, the LAPD said.

“Alcohol or drugs are not suspected of being a factor in this collision. All parties remained at the scene,” the LAPD said. CNN has reached out to Schwarzenegger’s representatives for comment.

Schwarzenegger, 74, ran for governor as a Republican and won in 2003, unseating Democratic Governor Gray Davis.

The most recent Republican member to lead the state, the actor-turned-politician was reelected as governor in 2006 and left office in 2011. He was the only person in California history to win a gubernatorial race in a recall election.

The Austrian-born movie star moved in 1968 to the US, where he prospered as a bodybuilder and actor, winning the Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia and Mr. World competitions.

He also got the lead roles in the movies “Conan the Barbarian”, “The Terminator” and “Total Recall”.

After leaving government, the actor still spoke out about the political climate, expressing deep concern about the uprising in the US Capitol and partisanship.

“I am worried about both sides. Both sides need to come together and work together because you cannot run the country with 50% of the brainpower. You need 100% of the brainpower,” he said.