Sebastián Montoya won on his debut in Formula Regional Asia

Sebastián Montoya had never competed in a formula-type car race. Photo: Credit: Twitter @sebasmontoya58

Sebastián Montoya follows in his father’s successful footsteps in motorsports. This Saturday, the Colombian got his first victory in formula-type races, winning at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi in the premiere of the Asian Regional Formula.

The Escudería Telmex Claro rider had won the pole position and that allowed him to start from a good position in the race, occupying the first position from the beginning to the end of the circuit.

Montoya was excited about his victory and, through Twitter, shared his triumph with a message of thanks to his sponsors and his father, Juan Pablo Montoya, accompanied by a video of the competition’s podium.

The Yas Marina Circuit circuit, the first start of the Asian Regional Formula, was quite rough. For this reason, Montoya was fortunate to be in the privileged positions from the beginning.

Last season, when the Colombian pilot participated in the Italian F4, Sebastián Montoya was not able to achieve any victory and closed the season with eight second places and two poles.

In this way, Montoya achieved this Saturday the first triumph of his career in a very complicated circuit in which he beat, for example, major rivals such as the American promise Jak Crawford.

The Asian Regional Formula will continue its agenda this Sunday with two new races.