Selection is the best, I would never ask them to resign: Aguirre

Although he would like to have his entire team to prepare him for the duel against Al-Ahly on February 5, the Rayados coach, Javier Aguirre, assures that he would never ask one of his players to resign from the national team to be at 100 in the Club World Cup.

Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Rogelio Funes Mori, Luis Romo and Jesus Gallardo they will be with the Mexican team, Maxi Meza and Esteban Andrada with Argentina, Stefan Medina with Colombia and Sebastián Vegas with Chile, Joel Campbell with Costa Rica; while Celso Ortíz left Paraguay, assuring that he has physical problems.

The Basque He is proud that his team has so many selected and he knows that this could harm his squad in this world competition, but he recognizes that the best thing is the selection.

“We are privileged to play with your national team and then go to the Club World Cup with your club. I would never ask a player to resign from the national team, I was fortunate to play in a World Cup, to listen to my National Anthem… there is no higher goal, there is no higher goal than representing your country, the national team is the best, I would be incapable of telling a player not to go to his national team for the Club World Cup“, he indicated.

The helmsman spoke about the logistics that they are preparing so that everything goes as smoothly as possible. “Yes, we are busy looking at the best way to transport the players, once they finish with their selections, transfer them to Abu Dhabi, the most tiring trip, more than 15 hours of flight, stopovers, therefore yes it is a good beating for the player who comes from playing three or two games“.

“We are talking with them, that they try their best, a day and a half before, it is a pride to have so many selected, it is a pride to represent Mexico in a Club World Cup, it is an effort worth making… covid you never know where it is, we have told them to be very careful, it is a coin toss every time they test us, we are like a roulette wheel, “he said.

Cruz Azul is different

Before traveling to the Club World Cup on January 30, Rayados will face this Saturday Blue Cross, A team that Aguirre sees differently, with casualties in the attack, although now the goals have been scored by his former player Carlos Rodriguez.

“Different, he defends very well, he has always done so since he was champion, but in attack he has changed, many people changed… people who carried the weight of the team offensively speaking. They attack in a different way, they are tournament leaders, they have a very solid team”, he analysed.

