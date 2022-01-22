Selloff Hits and Drags Nasdaq By Investing.com



©Reuters



By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:) have continued to fall since yesterday, after the fourth quarter report confirmed that the growth of paid users is slowing. The price of the streaming giant falls 23.27% today, to $389, further affecting the , which falls 1.31% today, or 185 points.

The company’s user increase reached 8.28 million users, but it was not enough to convince the sector that the increase in subscriptions is not slowing down, nor that it can stay close to the high growth of 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. However, the company indicates that this change in the speed of paid users is due to increased competition.

Read more: Netflix falls 11% as subscriber growth slows

“While this additional competition may be slightly affecting our marginal growth, we continue to grow in all countries and regions where these new streaming alternatives have launched,” Netflix said in its report.

Some financial firms, such as Piper Sandler, even lowered the streaming leader’s price target, lowering it from $705 to $562. The amount is still above the current price at which the stock is trading. According to this company, this decrease is due to the fact that it is not yet possible to predict whether Netflix can continue to increase its paid subscriber base.

The revenue reported by the company reached the expectations of the sector, standing at $7,710 million, but the amount represents only 3% compared to the previous quarter. The possibilities of further increasing income and cash on balance will depend on the increase in paid users.