Semi-solid batteries are Volkswagen’s next technological goal – News – Hybrids and Electrics

Volkswagen continues to walk steadily in everything related to electrification and batteries, expanding its tentacles wherever possible. The latest news in this regard is the agreement with 24M Technologies (known as 24M), a specialist in semi-solid state batteries, through which Volkswagen has acquired a 25% stake in the American company.

The objective of this strategic partnership is the exploitation of 24M battery technology, a technology with semi-solid state electrolyte for state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries that improves the dry plating process of today’s automotive batteries. After announcing a first agreement with 24M at the end of last year, Volkswagen AG has now acquired 25% of the company based in Massachusetts, United States, for a “three-digit” value (in millions of dollars) that has not been specified. The 24M company derives from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The German company will make additional investments to promote developments based on the core technology of 24M, batteries that, according to the company, outperform current lithium-ion batteries in virtually all aspects. As part of this agreement, Dr. Steffen Blase, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at the Volkswagen AG Group, will join the 24M Board of Directors.

Volkswagen wants to scale up production of the 24M semi-solid electrolyte cells.

Volkswagen will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary that, in collaboration with 24M, will develop a SemiSolidTM battery cell production technology for automotive applications. “Through our newly created subsidiary and our strategic partnership with 24M, we will focus on bringing the SemiSolidTM platform to automotive applications and believe we can develop cost-effective processes to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles,” said Dr. Blase. . The implementation of the process in the large scale production is scheduled for the second half of this decade.

The goal is to generate considerable cost optimization in future battery production by reducing the use of materials and eliminating several steps in the conventional production process. According to Volkswagen itself, the 24M Technologies battery technology allows reduce the surface of the factory by 40%, reduces the carbon footprint of the production process and, in addition, allows them a “considerable” saving of capital and operating costs. In addition, these types of batteries are safer and more stable, since the semi-solid electrolyte reduces the risk of fire, while maintaining a high energy density.

This acquisition adds yet another to the set of investments that Volkswagen is making in battery manufacturers and/or developers: Northvolt, QuantumScape, Umicore or Vulcan Energy Resources, among others.