Sergio Mancera, former El Tri guitarist, is pronounced dead by hospital error | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- He was presumed dead for almost four hours on social networks the former guitarist of El Tri, Sergio Mancera, after the hospital where he is treated was wrong and the news leaked.

This Friday afternoon, several media outlets as well as several musicians, including Alejandro Otaola reported the news of death and showed the rocker’s family their condolences.

However a couple of hours his son and famous comedian Radamés, through a video of just over a minute long shared on social networks, confirmed that everything it was a mistake of the General Hospital of the Balbuena Garden, in Mexico City.

It was the information that the hospital gave us at nine in the morning and it turns out that they were wrong, they gave the wrong information. I thank all the people who have uploaded things on the networks, thanking my dad, and I ask for an apology from me,” Radames said.

This thing is very bad, I’m worried about the system we live in, it’s very badass, but God bless the entire rock band for all the support they’ve given me, but it was false… well, they were just wrong at the hospital and they gave the wrong information,” he explains.

Initially belonged to the Three Souls In My Mind

Mancera is the one who plays the guitar on songs like “Sad Song” and “Child Without Love”. The so-called “Condor” initially belonged to the Three Souls In My Mind which later led to the group led by Alex Lora, where he was a member of 1984 to 1991.

He co-authored topics like “Water my boy”, track of the album Simply by El Tri, considered one of the top in the national rock scene of all time.

His departure from El Tri was controversial, because the reasons were never really known.

Music critic and specialist Chava Rock recalls that there was talk of they wanted to pay him less, who apparently no longer showed up or who no longer spoke to him.

Years later it they would reunite the original members in a concert held at the National Auditorium.

A gig was recently organized as a homage and benefit of Mancera, with the presence of the group Heavy Nopal.