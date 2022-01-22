Shooting in New York leaves two dead, one of them was a police officer

EFE Agency

One policeman was killed and another seriously injured after a shooting at the New York neighborhood of Harlem, north of Manhattan Island; the aggressor of both has also died, according to what was reported by various media.

The New York Post newspaper He assures that the police had responded to a woman’s call for help that he was in the middle of a fight with his son, and when they arrived at the scene, they were met with gunfire by the son, which then unleashed a gunfight.

The mayor, Eric Adams, appeared at the Harlem Hospital first and then planned to go to the scene of the incident (135th Street in Manhattan) which has been cordoned off by the police.

All the media emphasize that It is the third armed incident with victims among the police in just one week, after two other officers were wounded by gunshots in separate incidents on Tuesday and Thursday in Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Added to these incidents are two other crimes that occurred the previous week, the first in a Burger King store, where one of the workers was murdered by a robber, and the second in the New York subway, when a homeless man pushed a 40-year-old woman onto the tracks for no apparent reason who was on the platform at the time the train entered the station.

The mayor, who took office on January 1 and was a police commissioner in the past, came to office after a electoral campaign in which insecurity was one of the most repeated arguments, promising to return to the city a climate of tranquility, starting with a greater police presence.​

