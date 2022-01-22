Sia reveals that she relapsed into suicidal tendencies after criticism of her film

sia has been through difficult times and during a recent interview with New York Times the 46-year-old songwriter reveals how bad she has been after the release of “Music”, the avalanche of criticism that the singer received hurt her to the point of wanting to commit suicide.

The artist spoke of the failure of her film, as well as the hate that people spread on social networks, which led her to think about the suicide and end in rehabilitation. Since that big setback, Sia hasn’t announced any new music projects.

The film “Music”, released in February 2021, tells the story of Zu, a woman who is finding her way in the world when she receives the news that she will become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music, a young woman on the specter of autism.

However, the decision to hire an actress neurotypical to play a character with autism was the reason he received so much hate on social media. Many on the spectrum criticized the singer for not hiring an actress with the disorder, thus fulfilling the representation necessary for people living with the condition.

Sia tried to defend her position on social media, but only managed to fuel the hate. Campaigns appeared on the Internet to discredit the film and it obtained terrible critics and ratings among the most important media. The singer now reveals what those moments were like for her:

“I was suicidal, relapsed and went to rehab”, reveals.

The artist mentioned that her friend and her comedian Katy Griffin He was the person who helped her overcome all the bad things, assuring that he saved her life and helped her improve her image in the press during the last months. Sia has kept a very low profile ever since and slowly returns to the media to continue working.