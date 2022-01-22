So you can bring back the mythical “blobs” of your Android mobile

We explain, step by step, how you can recover the mythical yellow stain emojis.

Emojis have become a form of communication in itself and, for this reason, they do not stop appearing new emojis that allow us to express our feelings in the most faithful way possible without the need to write a text, although in most cases we usually combine both types of communication.

If we look back, the emojis that occupied the screens of our mobiles a few years ago were the “blobs”, a set of nice yellow faces that you probably still miss today.

That’s why now, we come to tell you how you can bring back these mythical “blobs” to your Android smartphone.

The first step is to install Gboard, Google’s keyboard on your Android mobile

There are several ways to recover the magic of “blobs”, but the most direct and simple of all of them is through the official Google keyboard for Android, Gboard.

83 combinations of crazy emojis that you can do on your mobile with the Google keyboard

Because of this, the first step you need to take to bring back the blobs is install Gboard on your mobile device and set it as the default keyboardas long as this is not a Google Pixel, since Google smartphones already come with your keyboard pre-installed and set as default.

Once this is done, you will simply have to use the Google keyboard to have the mythical “blobs” available again, something that you will be able to do by means of two easy methodswhich we will detail below.

Add a couple of specific sticker packs to Gboard

The first method to bring back the “blobs” to your Android mobile is installing a couple of specific sticker packs in the Gboard app.

To carry out this task you just have to perform the following steps:

Open the Gboard app and click on the emoji button which is located on the left side of the top bar of the app

which is located on the left side of the top bar of the app Once inside this section, click on the button with the “+” sign which is in the same location as above

which is in the same location as above Scroll down until you find two sticker packs named “Blobs Are Back” and “Long Live Smileys”

Finally, click on the button Add in each of them and they will appear in your stickers catalog

Another way to add these stickers to Gboard is by pressing the search button in the emoji section of the Google keyboard and typing, for example, angry blobssince, in this way, they will appear all stickers that fit this description.

Each of these sticker packs features 24 animated stickers that will be displayed as GIFs in applications that support this functionality such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Twitter or Linkedin.

Use Gboard emoji combinations

The second way to “resurrect” yellow blob emojis is by using a Gboard feature called Emoji Kitchen that will allow you create combinations of two emojis in the form of a sticker.

In order to use this functionality, we will first have to enable it in the Gboard settings by accessing the section Emojis, stickers and GIFs and activating the option emoji stickers.

Once this is done you will simply have to combine the ✨ emoji with another such as the party face, the thoughtful face or the angry face and its corresponding “blob” will appear just below the writing bar, as you can see in the screenshots that we leave you on these lines.

