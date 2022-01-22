Sofía Castro arrived at the altar and used a family jewel

Sophia Castro surprised his fans and followers by appear dressed as a bride in a series of photos on his official Instagram account. With a long elegant vintage dress, the actress looked radiant for the wedding day of ‘Lucretia‘.

The actress is currently participating for the telemundo series ‘Malverde: The Patron Saint‘, where your character from ‘Lucretia‘ finally arrived at the altar, next to her lover ‘Matthias‘, however, the wedding will be interrupted by a serious accusation, according to the chapter description.

The daughter of ‘El Güero Castro’ accompanied his beautiful wedding dress photos, with a message, “Lucrecia and her pretty dress. At last she fulfilled her greatest dream of reaching the altar and being the most beautiful bride in San Blas. Final stretch of this great adventure ‘Malverde, the series‘”, wrote.

Here you can see the photos:

In turn, Sofia left a curious fact and at the same time one question mark about one of the accessories she wore along with her wardrobe, “Fun fact: someone very special to me is the tiara and the comb that I wear that day. Guess who? I read them“, wrote.

Faced with such a question, her followers did not hesitate to propose names of who could be the owner of the comb and tiara; the most mentioned celebrities were his mother, Angelica Rivera, some of her grandmothers, and even her Aunt Veronica Castro.

The 25-year-old shares cameras with Luis Philip Tovar, Isabella Castillo, Mark Thatcher, Yvonne Montero Y Caroline Miranda, in one of the most controversial productions of Telemundo, being the first period series that he does and that also tells the story of who is considered the holy of the criminals.

Currently, Sofía has a relationship with the businessman Paul Bernot, with whom he has more than two years of relationship without even having plans to reach the altar, however, the actress does not stop sharing photos next to her gallant, who is so in love.