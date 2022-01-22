Star of Colo Colo could be the replacement for Cabecita Rodríguez

Iván Morales is waiting to seal his future with the Aztec club

January 22, 2022 7:42 p.m.

The Cruz Azul Machine continues to work to strengthen its ranks due to the escape of players that it registered during the current winter market, especially due to the loss of Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez to the Middle East, so they would already have a possible replacement for this important vacancy. .

According to information from various Mexican and Chilean media, the young Iván Morales del Colo Colo would be the new target of the Aztec team. This market is extremely important for the player, because his contract ends on June 31.

According to the report, the cement group contacted the representative and later Colo Colo to put an offer on the table, although these negotiations do not seem to be entirely simple, since the footballer’s main objective is to go to Europe and await an offer from a club on that continent.

The positive side is that Cruz Azul’s interest arouses a lot of interest in the Chilean, who does not look badly on being able to play in Mexican football, which is considered one of the most competitive in the old continent.

“Quinteros was asked not to consider it in the friendlies already played, since if they do not sell it in this transfer window, the pass will remain in the hands of the scorer next June,” reported the newspaper La Tercera.

Morales, 22, currently has a record of 29 goals in 100 games played with Colo Colo, in addition to being considered a national team.