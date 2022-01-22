Stephen Curry makes history with Golden State Warriors: Scores on the buzzer for the first time in his career

Despite the fact that he has achieved almost everything possible in the competition, he still had to score in the last second of the game, and he did it against the Houston Rockets.

If there is someone who has been able to do (almost) everything in the National Basketball Association (NBA), that is Wardell Stephen Curry II, but curiously in his 13-year career with Golden State Warriors he had lacked one thing, that until Friday.

After the surprise loss at home on Wednesday against Indiana Pacers, The team of Steve Kerr needed to regain confidence to approach the leader of the Western Conference, phoenix suns, and the rival they had in front seemed to be the one: Houston Rockets.

However, the Warriors were too complicated. Without Klay Thompson on court, who was given rest, and the injured Draymond GreenAll responsibility for the team fell to Curry, who had the last ball of the game in his hands at Chase Center.

Curry scores on buzzer with Warriors



The man with more than 3,000 triples and the unanimous vote for the Most valuable Player, took the ball with 5.1 seconds left before the buzzer sounded, faced the mark of Kevin Porter Jr., managed to make a stepback inside the zone to throw, score and give his team the victory by 105-103.

In a 13-year NBA career, it’s the first time Curry has scored a game winner buzzer beater (a shot over the buzzer to win the game), closing the night with a double-double of 22 points and 12 assists, in addition to lowering four rebounds.