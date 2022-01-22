Stoichkov puts Dembélé in his place: “You never understood that…

FC Barcelona has risen through history as one of the most important clubs in European football. With 122 years of history, many players have set a precedent in the ranks of the institution and they have earned the power to represent the team’s shield both inside and outside the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper. Now, one of the entity’s legends has ‘cracked’ about the ‘Dembélé case’​ and has given his opinion about the player.

Histro Stoichkov, who was that mythical number ‘8’, raised his voice on the TUDN television channel, where he expressed his dissatisfaction with the French soccer player and the way in which he has represented the colors of the club. “If you don’t want to be in Barcelona, ​​at least don’t stain the shield. Leave the shirt and go”, said the international with Bulgaria, who did not keep quiet as usual.

In addition, he also asked the French winger to stop pretending to be something he is not, and to investigate the history of the team where he plays. “I got involved as a foreigner to find out what Barcelona was like at the time of Kubala, Carrasco, Lineker, Bakero… I knew the story and you never understood what Barcelona is. Thank you very much for fooling people into believing that you know how to play soccer. I tell you that I played in that position,” said the former footballer.

Lastly, he congratulated Xavi Hernández for leaving him out of the squad for the Copa del Rey, and asked Joan Laporta to open the door for him to leave the Camp Nou. “I applaud you as a coach for not taking him because that locker room deserves respect. Mr. Laporta, open the door and let him go. These people who don’t feel the colors let them go. I sweated this shirt and I know what Barça is“, concluded the Bulgarian.

Time flies

According to the latest information, Moussa Sissoko, the player’s agent, is preparing to travel to Catalonia again to meet with the ‘Mosquito’ and also with the institution. This because he assures that from Dembélé’s entourage, they have never refused to negotiate with the club. Time is running out and there are only 10 days left before the transfer market closes. Barcelona must think about what they want to do with him, and what movement favors him the most.