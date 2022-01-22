Subriel Matías meets on the scale for his rematch against Petros Ananyan

Puerto Rican Subriel Matías (17-1, 17 KOs) and Armenian Petros Ananyan (16-2-2, 7 KOs) had no problem with the scale on Friday for their 141-pound rematch on Saturday at the Borgata Hotel Casino. & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Matías marked 140.5 pounds and Ananyan 141 pounds.

The semi-main event, which is scheduled for 12 rounds in the junior welterweight division, will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME, starting at 9:00 pm (Eastern time, 10 pm in Puerto Rico). The card is headed by Gary Russell Jr, world champion of the World Boxing Council at 126 pounds, against the Filipino Mark Magsayo.

Ananyan defeated Matías by a close unanimous decision on February 22, 2020 in a card that was headlined by the second fight between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

After the first setback of his career against Ananyan, Matias came back with a bang, scoring important victories by way of knockout over then-undefeated Malik Hawkins of Maryland and Batyrzhan Jukembayev of Kazakhstan.

Currently at 140 pounds, Matías is in second position in the world rankings of the International Boxing Federation (IBF).