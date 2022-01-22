Summary of the match Sevilla vs Celta de Vigo (2-2). goals

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.22.2022 13:31:17





The Seville had to rowing against the current in the Sánchez Pizjuan before him Celta Vigo to draw 2-2, in a duel in which Tecatito Corona was a starter with the nerves Y Nestor Araujo with the Galicians, while Orbelín Pineda still hasn’t debuted in Spanish soccer.

Crown He was very participative in the match, he tried some plays in attack and even suffered a foul that caused more than one scare in Sevilla and in the Selection because he had pain in his right ankle.

The Celtic He got ahead on the scoreboard before the end of the first half. Franco Servi and Iago Aspas scored two goals in just three minutes.

for the complement Lopetegui he sent different changes to make his team more offensive and it worked for him, because they were a threat to the visiting defense which was commanded by the Mexican, Nestor Araujo.

The first goal of Seville it was a work of art papu gomezthe Argentinian received the ball from the feet of Tecatito Corona and put the ball in the corner and three minutes later Oliver Torres equalized.

With the tie on the scoreboard, the Seville keep adding points trying to cut distances with the Real Madridwhich is the leader of the competition.