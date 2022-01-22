Surprise in Australia: Naomi Osaka falls to Anisimova!

The Australian Open will have a new champion in 2022 after the elimination of Naomi Osaka. The Japanese, champion in 2021 and who was recovering her smile in Melbourne after a difficult year, She was surprised by the ‘giant killer’ Amanda Anisimova, who already fired Belinda Bencic and who came from behind to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in two hours and 15 minutes.

The match seemed like it would be for Osaka after taking the first set 4-6. However one Anisimova inspired with 11 aces, perfect at the net and hitting a whopping 46 winners, managed to win the second set and force the third, where she was most effective in the super tie-break to dethrone Osaka in Australia. A defeat that will also have serious consequences for the Japanese in the ranking, since she will lose the 2,000 points as champion and fall to 84th place in the WTA ranking on the 31st.

Now the ‘giant killer’ Anisimova, who has returned to show her best tennis after overcoming the death of her father (he was also her coach) that had her plunged into a serious crisis, will have another difficult challenge before her against the Australian Ashleigh Barty, the great favorite for the title , who beat the Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3 in a game hour. Barty was once again a gale against Giorgi, against whom he achieved 93% of points won with his first serve and took advantage of three break balls to access the round of 16.

Azarenka and Krejcikova will meet in the round of 16



Victoria Azarenka continues her great start to the 2022 season and is already in the round of 16 of the Australian Open. The Belarusian, seeded twenty-fourth, achieved her pass after an authentic exhibition against the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fifteenth favorite, 6-0 and 6-2 in just over an hour of play.

‘Vika’ was a real gale for Svitolina, who could do little against a successful Belarusian on serve, at the net (11 of 12 points won there) and who managed 17 winners for only 9 unforced errors, in addition to taking advantage of five break balls and not conceding any.

In the round of 16 Azarenka will now meet the Czech BArbora Krejcikova, who came from behind against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 after two hours and 10 minutes in a match with a controversial episode by the Czech.

And it is that Krejcikova, who suffered to beat Ostapenko in this match so close, he skipped the new rule approved by the ATP and the WTA to go to the bathroom after exceeding the established time limit, something for which she was punished with a time violation warning.

It is not the first time that Krejcikova has been affected by a scandal of this style since, during her match against Garbiñe Muguruza in the last US Open, she also took a long break in the locker room before coming back against the Spanish, that he blurted out to the Czech after the game that this maneuver was “unprofessional”.

Australian Open women’s draw.