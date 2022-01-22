Ten little-known, useful, surprising and free apps

We tend to focus on programs that we already know, and yet in stores (Android, in this case) there are many apps that unfortunately go unnoticed. It’s known, the vast majority of apps never even appear on the radar of the most downloaded and many are never downloaded even once. So, algorithms involved, you have to dig a little to find some of these pearls. There are hundreds of them, too. This note is, in a few words, a proof of concept, because, I repeat, there are hundreds of notable apps that, like in used bookstores, you have to rummage a lot to find. So here we go, with a modest collection of 10 for (almost) all tastes.

This is something like the dream of trying to identify birds. Because one thing is to see the volatile and use the excellent Guide to Argentine Birds (which, unfortunately, stopped working on some new phones and throws an error when starting; hopefully they fix it soon, because it is an essential tool) and quite another is if we only hear their song. That’s where BirdNET comes in. It is enough to record the trills and chirps for the app to compare them with a database and identify, with remarkable precision, the species.

BirdNET recognizes birds by their song Ariel Torres

Older than BirdNET and currently in an active fundraising campaign, this unique collaborative app tells you in seconds the genus and species of a particular plant. For that, it is enough to take a picture of its leaves, flowers, fruits or bark. The collaborative part comes from the fact that if the identification is successful, we can validate it and thus feed its artificial intelligence.

This app is everything that is right regarding one of the factors that has always marked and continues to mark human activities: sunlight. SunClock, which also offers a home widget, displays dozens of data. Not only the times of sunrise and sunset, but the true noon, the golden hours (essential for taking photos), the various twilights, religious hours and, as if that were not enough, when you drag your finger on the app screen, time will move forward or backward day by day, showing how daylight hours increase or decrease throughout the year.

SunClock, everything you didn’t know about the heliophany Ariel Torres

It sounds like ghostbusters, but it’s actually a sound spectrum analyzer, clear and simple. At the top, a linear graph and below a waterfall. It may seem completely useless. Unless you have kids and you want to show them how rich and complex the world is when analyzed with the right tools.

Spectroid, a spectrum analyzer in real time Ariel Torres

In the same vein is Oscope, an oscilloscope for the phone of remarkable precision. It uses the microphone as a source, and one remembers with amazement when a real oscilloscope cost a fortune and weighed ten kilos. This app allows, for example, to visualize the wonder of harmonics, those sound components that characterize the particular timbre of each instrument.

Oscope, an oscilloscope on the phone Ariel Torres

And to finish with the sound section, Sonometer measures the decibels in the environment. It can be just a reference, a nice demo, or a proof that your neighbor went to the grass with the volume.

Sound level meter, to detect noisy neighbors Ariel Torres

If you bought a drone, it is almost certainly capable of taking spherical photos. With a virtual reality headset, it’s like being in that place again (or like floating 100 meters high). In any case, This app is used to visualize those spherical photos. You can rotate your phone, use your fingers to move around the photo, or wear a CardBoard-compatible headset. Sometimes it gets a bit heavy with the notices, yes.

You probably use a more popular app to monitor your physical activity. But what better than a great widget that reminds you on the screen of your phone that you have hardly moved for days? That’s how brutal (and for the sedentary this is a positive trait) is Google’s Fit, which somehow also calculates what they call cardio points thus simplifying the issue of whether you’re getting enough physical activity. For example, walking two kilometers per day would give you enough cardio points. One criticism and one observation, however. Review: Google already knows almost everything about us and with this app you are also going to tell it how sedentary you are; Ahem. Observation: They need to improve the interface of the app. The widget is great, but the app leaves a lot to be desired. And all matters related to health, always consult your doctor.

Atomic Clock, the exact time; yes, the phone, high-end, is ahead 1 and a half seconds Ariel Torres

If you are really punctual or if you need the time data with critical precision, this app is the answer. like computers, consult an atomic clock through the internet and it tells you the exact time. You will be amazed to know that the clock of a high-end smartphone can be up or down by up to two seconds. I know, it’s nothing. But in certain contexts (astronomy, for example) it’s a lot.

The same can be said for your exact coordinates. This app not only consults the GPS satellites, but also informs you of the speed at which you move, the altitude at which you are and the position of the satellites. Impeccable. More colorful and with some additional goodies (sunset and sunrise and the moon, for example), you can also try GPS status.