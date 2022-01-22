The 10 most downloaded iPhone games of the week in the App Store | from January 17 to 23 | Cell phones | Smartphones | nnda nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Tired of the same apps? Today we bring you the list of games for cell phones with the most downloaded iOS operating system of the week, according to the application App Annie, both free and paid. All the video games that appear in this list can be downloaded via app store.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on the App Store, while the free iPhone game with the most downloads in the last seven days is wordle!.

Some of the paid games for iOS devices that have obtained a large number of downloads this week have been Five Nights at Freddy’s. On the other hand, Unpacking Master are the most downloaded free Android games this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for iPhone

Roblox.



wordle! -Steven Cravotta Unpacking Master – SayGames LTD Coloring Match – SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD Outfit Makeover – SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD Roblox – Roblox Corporation Slap and Run – VOODOO Subway Surfers – Sybo Games ApS Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D – Tap2Play LLC Wordus – Simon Reggiani Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc.

Top 10 paid games for iPhone

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 – Clickteam, LLC Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL – Clickteam, LLC Bloons TD 6 – kiwi ninja Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB Heads Up! – Warner Bros.

Top 10 highest grossing iPhone games

Candy Crush Saga.

Roblox – Roblox Corporation Candy Crush Saga – King Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. Garena Free Fire – New Age – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Royal Match – Dream Games, Ltd. Coin Master – Moon Active Clash Royale – Supercell Evony – TOP GAMES INC. PUBG MOBILE: Aftermath – Tencent Mobile International Limited Pokemon GO – Niantic, Inc.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD APPS AND GAMES ON YOUR iPHONE OR iPAD

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, open the App Store.

Browse or search for the app you want to download. If you find a game that says Arcade, sign up for Apple Arcade to play it.

Tap or click the price or Get button. If you see the “Open” button instead of the price or the “Get” button, it means that you have already purchased or downloaded that app.

In the App Store, if an app shows a Get button instead of the price, it means that app is free. You will not be charged to download a free app. Some free apps offer subscriptions and in-app purchases, which give you access to more features, content, and more. Learn more about subscriptions and in-app purchases.

