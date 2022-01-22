The 5 bikinis of ‘La Bebeshita’ that raised the temperature on Instagram

The influencer Daniela Alexis, better known as “the little baby“, He stole the hearts of the public thanks to his charisma during the TV Azteca reality show, MasterChef Celebrity. In addition to her occurrences, the famous captivated more than one thanks to her beauty and infarct sculpture, which she has no qualms about showing through her social networks.

Through her accounts on Instagram, the former participant of “Enamoranos” has shared one or another postcard of her getaways to the beach or pool, the same ones for which she carries daring bikinis that leave little to the imagination and show their attributes. Here is a list of them!

two-tone bikini

One of the most popular outfits on her profile is the one where she is seen posing in front of the pool of a luxurious resort. It’s about a one-piece swimsuit with openings on the back and abdomen which are clear evidence of her worked figure.

In the sea life is more tasty

Sheathed in a tiny green bikini, La Bebeshita unleashed a furor among her two million followers, who they did not hesitate to fill her with compliments for her statuesque and voluptuous figure.

from the beach

With the sea in the background and a serious expression, the influencer showed off her great repertoire of bikinis by posing with an embroidered piece that barely covered her cleavage, something that caught the attention of its community in networks. In addition, the young woman took advantage of the description of her photo to joke with her followers.

daring selfie

Not all the postcards that La Bebeshita shares through her Instagram account are from some paradisiacal destination, she has also given burning images from the comfort of her home.

Such was the case of the daring selfie in front of the mirror that he published, where in addition to show off a tiny ensemble in yellowShe also showed off her long blonde hair.

Pink hair and animal print lingerie

For the former participant of “MasterChef Celebrity” there are no impossible, so the high temperatures or the holiday season stopped her from using a revealing and daring outfit.

This time it was about an animal print lingerie set that was accompanied with a garter belt type piece of diamonds. Of course, without forgetting a jacket to “protect yourself from the cold”. In addition, her long pink hair was the perfect complement to highlight her look.

