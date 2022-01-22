The 8 best applications for the Xiaomi Pad 5

If you have a Xiaomi Pad 5 and are looking for useful applications, take a look at this list of options.

improve your productivity in the office or in your classes with these 8 applications for the Xiaomi Pad 5 that you can download from the Play Store for free.

If you are looking for an Android tablet that offers you quality, power and comfort, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is one of the best options you can find today. A device that does not disappoint in any aspect and that is perfect for your days at the office, studies or for your entertainment.

Beyond its incredible features, today we want to focus on some tools that will help you get the most out of it in any situation. For this reason, you cannot miss our compilation of the 8 best apps for the Xiaomi Pad 5 free you should try right now.

These are the best apps for the Xiaomi Pad 5

sketch book

Notebloc Scanner App

google docs

Photoshop Express Photo Editor

Todoist: To Do List

Google Keep: notes and lists

pixlr

Moon+ Reader

Photography, creativity, office automation and productivity are some of the categories of the applications present in this top. Without further delay, let’s get to know each of these tools in depth.

sketch book

If you are passionate about drawing, illustration or painting, sketch book allows you to take a blank canvas wherever you want. With this app you can free your imagination and create authentic works of art in seconds from you XiaomiPad 5.

It is a very complete alternative that has all the necessary instruments to enhance your artistic side, a simple and friendly interface that invites you to create and the possibility of share your art with whom you most desire.

Notebloc Scanner App – Scan Documents for Free

Do you need to transfer your documents, receipts, notes or drawings from paper to digital? Notebloc Scanner App It is one of the most powerful scanners that you can find for Android and one of the most complete options that stands out for various functions that you will love.

scan documents individually or on multiple pages consecutively no watermark, convert files to PDF, organize your documents in folders, edit PDF files and much more from you XiaomiPad 5 Instantly.

google docs

The application of google docs is one of the more powerful and practical tools for creating and editing documents online totally free. If you are looking for an alternative to Word, this is the one.

Create, edit and share documents online, access your files offline, synchronize your Google account and backup all your documents in Google Drive to use them when you need it from any device and export them in multiple formats when you need it. It is an app that cannot be missing on any Android device.

photoshop express

photoshop express is one of the best apps for Xiaomi Pad 5 in which you can edit your photos easily and quickly, making the most of its incredible screen.

With a wide variety of tools for image editing, add effects, texts, enhance color, create collages and take your photos to the next level. Best of all, it’s totally free and it works offline.

Todoist: To Do List

If you are one of those who forgets what to do, Todoist is the ideal tool for improve your productivity and not overlook anything. East task manager It is simple, but very powerful that will help you accomplish everything you set out to do in your days.

Take notes, create reminders, organize your tasks by priority, create and organize projects with the Kanban method, collaborate with other people, link your Google and Slack account (among others), compatible with Alexa and much more. In short, a perfect app to maximize your productivity.

Google Keep

Who said taking notes was boring and monotonous? With Google Keep You will have more than a simple notepad at hand, it is a powerful productivity tool with simple operation, minimalist aesthetic and great versatility.

Create, edit and organize your notes, quickly take notes and synchronize them with your Google account to access them whenever and wherever you want, make a list of tasks, invite other users to collaborate on your notes, attach files and share them in seconds. Do you want more? It works offline and you can personalize your notes with fun designs to give it a more fun touch.

pixlr

pixlr is a powerful and very complete mobile photo editor with which you can enhance your images directly on your tablet and get professional results without much effort.

create collages, retouch image color, apply filters and effects, corrects red eye defects, whiten teeth or simply improve your selfies to give a better look. It’s totally free and best of all, it works without an Internet connection.

Moon+ Reader

For fans of reading, Moon + Reader is a powerful and versatile digital book reader that has very attractive functions, that is why it has become one of the main tools that could not be missing from this top of apps for the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Great format compatibility, customizable interface for a better content viewing experience adapted to your needs, day and night mode, auto-scroll functions, brightness adjustment and much more. One of the best book readers on Android and free.

Now that you know all these amazing apps for the Xiaomi Pad 5, it’s time to test them and get the most out of one of the best Android tablets today.

