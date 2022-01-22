The best free children’s video games for mobile phones from the Play Store

Lthe children play The children play a lot. In fact, that is what they have to do. When we talk about the video game industry we always have in mind the more mature or veteran community, but the little ones in the house also enjoy their time and companies create and design video games to promote their creativity and influence their education.

Now, entertainment is the sine qua non condition and the Play Store has opened a specific section for children’s video games. here we will show those that can be downloaded 100% free, and we will divide them by themes, genre and ages.

“Programming with Dinosaurs”, the free children’s video game for mobile

“Move blocks to control the machine, explore the world and learn to code.” With this free video game from Yateland, the little ones will have to order a series of squares or blocks to program the behavior and movements of the dinosaurs, which will be inside robotic plates. Programming with Dinosaurs, like the Iron Man suits.

“Horse Coloring Book 3D”, to paint and expand creativity

But not everything should enhance skills related to technology, but the ABC of 50 and 100 years ago continues to work the children’s brain. In this case we are talking about coloring. paint, yes, paint; one of the most basic actions of the kids. With Horse Coloring Book 3D it is a free mobile game that we can find in the Play Store, “great for lovers of animals and colors”.

Horse Coloring Book 3D will be a great option for developing creative abilities.

“Central Hospital Stories”, the educational and free video game from the Play Store

Coloring, programming… These activities are really good and help our children to progress, but what about the organization?? Central Hospital Stories is aimed at children between 6 and 8 years old and it is a colorful title developed by PlayToddlers, an authority in the field of children’s video games.

“My City: House”, one of the most famous children’s video games on the Play Store

More than 5 million downloads endorse My City: Casa, a video game that has been “approved by teachers”, PEGI 3 and has more than 32 thousand reviews. The title simulates what a move would be, with all the responsibilities that it implies. The only drawback of this title is that it could present more free stays, since many of them require additional micropayments.

“Moy 7 – Virtual Pet” and all minigames in one download

But when it comes to responsibilities…nothing demands more than having a pet. Together with her, the little ones in the house will be able to enjoy endless mini-games in Moy 7: Virtual Pet. From platforming to sailing the seas, always with the focus placed on “Learning”. Recommended for boys and girls between 6 and 12 years old.