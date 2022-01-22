The best technology 5% cheaper

The operation is as follows: enter the Huawei page, select what your purchase will be, continue to the payment and cart page and, once there, look for a section where it says ‘use a coupon’ . That is where you must enter your code so that the platform itself automatically performs the discount. Once this discount is confirmed, you will only have to continue your purchase normally. The next step is simply to enjoy your purchase.

Currently, Huawei has a coupon in force whereby all devices included in that offer will be 5% cheaper than its usual price for a limited time. The operation is simple. That coupon is identified under the code BHH2UK7XJ6GVZ8FJL , which will be the one you have to enter when buying the device you want.

As you know, from time to time, technology houses enable discount coupons that imply a substantial reduction in the price of their devices. These discounts are achieved through codes that you simply have to fill in prior to purchase. The page will do the rest and will discount the amount corresponding to your coupon. Easy, intuitive and very profitable.

However, this promotion has a validity period. Specifically, this 5% discount will cease to be valid from February 1st, so it is the day you have to get your Huawei products at a special price.

Interesting products with 5% discount

To make the task easier for you and so that, when choosing, you are clear about what types of products are the most worthwhile, at Topes de Gama we have drawn up a small list with the most interesting ones, both in terms of performance and opportunity. All of them are taken from the Huawei website, where you will find a very complete range of possibilities with leading products in the sector.

Huawei Watch GT3 46mm

This powerful watch, with a battery that lasts up to 14 days in a row, can accurately monitor your heart rate and position. In addition, with its elegant design, you can combine it with any ‘outfit’, whether it is more formal or sporty.

Huawei Mateview GT

It is a 34″ FullView curved monitor with WQHD Resolution, a real bomb at the image level. Among its main features is a DCI-P3 color level, cinema, with a range of 1070 million colors. It also integrates a stereo sound bar.

Huawei FreeBuds 4

These wireless headphones combine comfort and proven extreme lightness, while giving you absolutely incredible sound. You won’t miss a single nuance of your favorite songs.

Huawei Nova 9

With a quadruple 50 MP ultra vision camera, this is one of the mainstays of the firm in terms of mobile telephony. Its tremendous functionality is added to a hyper-realistic 120 Hz curved screen.

Huawei MateBook 14S

This is one of the benchmark laptops on the market. It has an Intel Evo platform powered by the Intel Core processor and a FullView 2.5K touch screen that will allow you to interact with content like never before.