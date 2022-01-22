The best websites to find 100% remote jobs – News Technology – Technology

At present, several companies have maintained the modalities of remote work, telecommuting and working at home despite the return to face-to-face presence in which the entire world finds itself. During the pandemic, this type of employment became popular and millions of people managed to establish a new life routine.

If you plan to move into these types of jobs, take note of these 15 web pages:

• Angel.co

This page is specialized in entrepreneurship: you can find remote job offers in ‘startups’.

• Career Builder

On the page there are at least 100,000 remote job offers. The cities with the most offers are in the United States and, for most, the payment is in dollars.

• Flex jobs

It is one of the most popular sites to find work of this type. There are offers in at least 52 categories ranging from management to sports.

• Infojobs

A platform with job offers in Spanish, Italian and Portuguese. There are vacancies of all kinds and with Spanish-speaking European companies.

• Jobpresso

This page is designed for those who like to work from various parts of the world. It specializes in offerings in the marketing, technology and customer service sectors.

• PeoplePerHour

It is an English company with 15 years in the market and specializes in connecting people with freelance services and companies with remote work modalities.

• RemoteJob

One of the platforms with the largest community of professionals who telecommute in the world. Available vacancies are updated daily.

• Remote.com

Here it is common to find offers related to development, customer service, human resources, design, writing and sales.

• Remove

Companies like Shopify, Stripe, and Zapier hire here. There are junior and senior options for various profiles.

• RemoteOK

The page is constantly updated and advertises vacancies in digital development, technology, marketing and design. There are options for all levels.

• SkipTheDrive

In at least 20 categories you will be able to find the offer you are looking for. Companies like Fox and Yahoo have posted vacancies there.

• Workfortheworld

Hundreds of job offers of this type in Spanish are registered on this platform, which also offers advice on a blog.

• Virtual vocations

The page offers 30 categories with remote job offers available in the world and gives suggestions to users.

• WWR

‘We eork remotely’ accumulates more than three million visitors per month. It is updated several times a day with new offers.

• Working Nomads

This page is designed for digital nomads. It is updated weekly and offers vacancies in 15 categories.

Remember: before applying, check the requirements, the forms of payment and the background of the companies. Do not send personal data if you are not sure and avoid applying just to apply. If you need help, turn to digital experts.

