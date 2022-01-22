The cell phones of the “victims” of Naasón Joaquín: the evidence with which they try to exculpate him | News Univision United States

the law firm which represents Naason Joaquin Garcia, spiritual leader of the church La Luz del Mundo, claims to have an ace up his sleeve so that his client goes free after a trial for 19 charges, including sexual abuse of minors, scheduled for May 9 in a Los Angeles court.
While the California State Attorney affirms that the Iphone and the pastor’s iPad contain images of child pornography, his lawyers insist that the cell phones of the complainants they save text messages that will end up exculpating to the religious minister, who has pleaded not guilty.
One of these pieces of evidence, as described in a motion filed by attorneys Alan Jackson and Caleb Mason in November, is a talk that the anonymous complainants identified as ‘Jane Doe’ 2 and 3 had on April 4, 2019, two months before the arrest. of Joaquín García at the Los Angeles airport and ten days before being interviewed for the first time by agents of the Prosecutor’s Office.
In that written chat, the two talked about “collaborating on creating a narrative declaring that ‘Jane Doe 2’ had been raped. The purpose of this collaboration was to persuade the boyfriend of ‘Jane Doe 2’ to come back with him after ending the relationship”, states the motion, a copy of which was obtained by Univision Noticias.
“Do you think it will work?” asked ‘Jane Doe 2’. “Google some words for you to use”, he suggested ‘Jane Doe 3’ and she herself did a search for the word “rape” on that website. They then exchanged “drafts” of the text messages that they would send to the young man, but he did not believe him and said that his ex-girlfriend was “a liar,” the court document details.
According to Naasón Joaquín’s lawyers, this conversation is the first in which “Jane Doe 2” talks about a violation, among “thousands of communications” that she had with other complainants. “’Jane Doe 2′ never suggests that she had sexual relations with Mr. Garcia. In fact, she expressly declares the opposite: that she had not done it and would not want to do it”, the lawyers point out.
For the legal defense of the Mexican pastor, these and other conversations will bring down the statements that these former faithful make before a jury.
The Prosecutor’s Office affirms that Jane Doe 1, 2 and 3 were 15 years old when they were invited to join a “special” group at the La Luz del Mundo temple in East Los Angeles, which was in charge of caring for Naasón Joaquín every time. who visited the city.
They prepared them by reading bible verses so that they would believe that any order from the minister came directly from God. that’s how they ended posing nude and performing sexual acts what they didn’t want to do. One of them lost her virginity in a rape that would have occurred in the pastor’s residence next to the Los Angeles temple, according to prosecutors.
Devices with “exculpatory material”
Until November 5, 2021, the lawyers of the so-called ‘Apostle of Jesus Christ’ indicated that between an avalanche of 500,000 text messages, 26,000 emails, 630,000 photos and videos, 6,500 phone call logs, and 7,200 internet searches in seven cell phones they had not found a single trace that they were victims of sexual trafficking and coercion through the spiritual path.
“In fact, the devices reveal that the complainants lived their lives, participating in all the regular activities at work, school, romance, etc. There is not even a hint of a kind of ‘spiritual coercion’ that the prosecution has claimed in court,” the litigants indicated.
Another ex-faithful who accuses the leader of La Luz del Mundo, identified as ‘Jane Doe 5’, an adult woman, told prosecutors that she was sexually abused in a beverly hills hotel and at the ‘Apostolic House’ of East Los Angeles between February 2016 and November 2017.
But the defense motion alleges that in that time she “never mentioned anything about sexual assault, abuse, coercion or anything like that, while exchanging hundreds of friendly messages with Ocampo” and that “those periods seem identical to the rest of her life. ”.
The document refers to Lark Ocampo, who would have participated in the sexual assault at the Beverly Hills hotel, as the person in charge of recruiting the ‘Apostle’s’ slaves. Ocampo pleaded guilty to three counts and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 12. She already cooperates with prosecutors for his possible testimony at trial.
Regarding ‘Jane Doe 4’, another adult woman who claims to be a victim of rape, Naasón Joaquín’s lawyers claim to have WhatsApp messages in which the former California prosecutor, Amanda Plisner, offers her obtain immigration status in the United States (since she is Mexican) and avoid prosecution in Mexico (where federal prosecutors are also investigating the church leader). This in exchange for being the fourth accuser of the pastor of La Luz del Mundo.
“I want to let you know that we are in contact with the Mexican government, also with the United States Consulate in Mexico, regarding our case in California, and what has to happen and what not to happen in Mexico so that our case proceeds correctly here. ”, Plisner told ‘Jane Doe 4,’ according to the motion.
“If they (Mexican prosecutors) make you look like a defendant, it will be difficult for us to present you as a victim, which based on your behavior is what we intend to do,” added Plisner.
Another message written by ‘Jane Doe 4’ was: “Amanda said she will help us with a payment.”
According to the defense attorneys, the cell phones of the complainants “they are full of exculpatory material” that the Prosecutor’s Office has tried to hide, but that would end up benefiting Naasón Joaquín.
For its part, the government claims to have in its possession various child pornography videos that were on the iPhone and iPad that Naasón Joaquín brought with him when he arrived at the Los Angeles airport on a private jet. In some recordings, the ‘Apostle of Jesus Christ’ appears in a sexual threesome with one of his accomplices, Azalea Rangel, and a teenager about 15 or 16 years old, a police officer testified in court last year.
At a hearing held on November 15, prosecutor Diane Callaghan said that the messages on the cell phones of the complainants were taken out of context by attorney Alan Jackson. He asserted that Plisner never made promises to offer immigration status to the victims and their families.
About the “payment” he said that, in effect, they have been made by the victim services unit of the State Attorney’s Office “to support the well-being and keep them in safe circumstances throughout this case.”
“They have been placed in safe places because of the harassment and threats they have received as a result of the abuse they suffered from Mr. Garcia,” Callaghan emphasized.
Alleged robberies, drugs and “a trap”
In mid-September, in another hearing, prosecutor Jeff Segal said that Jackson also misrepresented his words in a conference call with him and the judge in which he indicated that he would send several text messages from the complainant ‘Jane Doe 3’ to make sure they already had them.
Jackson claimed that time in court that Segal had warned him that the written conversations he had just found from ‘Jane Doe 3’ talked about “drug use”, “sexual behavior”, “mental health problems”, the possible participation in a robbery and even “comments between the Jane Does expressing the intention to set a trap for money” to Naasón Joaquín.
“Not a single thing that the District Attorney has told us about the phones and the data on those phones has been accurate … and we are extremely and deeply concerned about that,” Jackson said.
Prosecutor Segal clarified each of the issues raised by Jackson. He explained that a ‘Jane Doe’ spoke about having stolen “some clothes a couple of times from a store” and that she had written this: “hey, we are going to get some false eyelashes from Target”. But he didn’t know if he had, he said.
Regarding drug use, the official pointed out that ‘Jane Doe’ 2 and 3 once spoke about trying a cannabis concentrate in the form of “wax”, which, he stressed, it is not a crime in California.
Regarding the issue of mental health, he said that they expressed that they were “depressed and distressed”. He also noted that in a private context they discussed having sex with boys.
Segal also denied that the complainants had developed a plan to incriminate Naasón Joaquín.
“I did not say that they discussed setting up the accused… That message, about rejoining the group (of temple servants) and being paid to have sex with Mr. Garcia… is something that happens months after all this finished and they are talking in jest, in a mocking tone. And after that it seems to me that they talk about a completely different topic, “he said.
Of this particular accusation, an agent of the Prosecutor’s Office testified in 2021 that Naasón gave money to minors after the alleged sexual assaults to buy clothing and personal items. He did the same with the girls who sexually pleased him in Mexico, according to a file prepared by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), a copy of which was obtained by this medium.
So far, prosecutors have only provided attorneys with evidence that does not contain images of suspected child pornography. In early September, Judge Ronald S. Cohen was asked to fully protect the file, preventing it from being used for any purpose other than preparing the legal defense and prosecution.
Specifically, they requested that this material not be delivered to journalists, or to people unrelated to the case, and that it not be published on any Internet portal, nor be downloaded to a private computer. Only a judge can make an exception to that court order.
Judge Cohen has also implemented strict measures to protect the identity and personal information of complainants, including forbids that Naasón Joaquín and co-defendant Susana Medina Oaxaca, who was one of his assistants and is free under supervision, receive copies of evidence related to criminal proceedings. He only allows his lawyers to show them to him.
“If I don’t give the (text messages that are part of the evidence) to my client, I will have to sit with her in a room for probably three weeks,” Patrick Carey, a lawyer for Medina Oaxaca, claimed at a court hearing. last September.
“I get it. I’m sorry,” Judge Cohen replied.