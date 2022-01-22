“The conversations with Barcelona have not ended”

2022-01-21

Many do not even remember oscar dos santos, former player of Chelsea and currently in the Shanghai Port of the Chinese Super League. Well, it turns out that the Brazilian soccer player is in the orbit of the Barcelona from Xavi Hernandez.

The player himself, in a chat with the journalist Marcelo Bechler assured that “the conversations with the Barcelona have not finished, there are several things to talk about. They now have a problem registering players, as happened with Dani Alves”.

The attacking midfielder made it clear that the biggest obstacle at the moment is the salary limit that the Spanish team has to incorporate new players, although it is true that he is committed to making things easier to be able to dress as a Barça player.