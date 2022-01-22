The “Doomsday Clock” re-marks 100 seconds for the end of the world

Atomic Scientists Science and Safety Board Bulletin member Suzet McKinney and Bulletin SASB 2022 Co-Chair Daniel Holz reveal the 2022 time on the Doomsday Clock. (Courtesy Atomic Scientists/TNS)

Humanity is just 100 seconds away from its end, pushed by the nuclear threat, the climate crisis and the covid-19 pandemic, the “Apocalypse Clock” warned this Thursday, a symbolic tool designed by scientists to alert about the to threats to the planet.

The clock of the Bulletin of the Board of Science and Safety of Atomic Scientists marked again in 2021 the 23:58:20 hours, the same as in its last annual edition, so the planet is still 100 seconds from sunset.

“The decision does not suggest that the international security situation has stabilized. On the contrary, the Clock remains as close as it has ever come to a civilization-ending apocalypse because the world is still caught in an extremely dangerous time,” the organization explained in a statement.

The hands of the clock stopped at this critical hour in the wake of “continuing and dangerous threats posed by nuclear weapons, climate change, disruptive technologies and covid-19.”

The current situation is even worse than it was in 1953, when the clock struck 11:58 p.m. during one of the most tense stages of the Cold War, when both the Soviets and the Americans conducted their first thermonuclear weapons tests.

To pull the planet back from the brink, experts called on the US and Russian governments to adopt “more ambitious limits” on nuclear weapons.

They also urged several countries such as the United States and China to “accelerate the decarbonization” of the planet, and strengthen coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) to “improve surveillance” of diseases.

“The ‘Doomsday Clock’ continues to tick dangerously, reminding us how much work needs to be done to ensure a safer and healthier planet. We must continue to move the hands of the Clock away from midnight,” said Rachel Bronson, president of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

Also known as the “Doomsday Clock” (“Doomsday Clock”, in English), it is a symbol led by a group of scientists, including thirteen Nobel Prize winners, created in 1947, about the risks facing the world and that it intends indicate how close the end of humanity is.

Since 2007, the watch has included in its assessments the deterioration of the planet due to global warming and the climate crisis.