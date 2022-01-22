The Granma expeditionary, Esteban Sotolongo Pérez, passed away › Cuba › Granma

The clandestine fighter of the liberation war, Esteban Sotolongo Pérez, died this Friday morning, in Havana, at the age of 93, due to COVID-19.

He was born on August 3, 1928 in Placetas, current province of Villa Clara, in a humble family of peasant origin. Since childhood he suffered the ravages of poverty and social discrimination. At age 12 he began to work to help his family, as he was the oldest of four brothers, and his father earned very little as a farm worker.

He learned the trade of a shoemaker, but seeing that work was difficult in his town, he decided to leave for Havana in 1948. He settled in Guanabacoa and began to work, joining that union, where he began in union struggles and, later, , becomes a follower of Eduardo Chibás, in the Orthodox Party.

The Granma expeditionary, Esteban Sotolongo Pérez, a clandestine fighter from the war of liberation, whom I knew personally, passed away. My condolences to family and friends.https://t.co/DclG3CC2KK – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 22, 2022

When the shameful coup d’état of March 10, 1952 took place, he gave himself totally to the activities against the corrupt Government. Participates in student demonstrations on the university steps, in the torchlight march for the centenary of the birth of José Martí, in meetings of the Socialist Youth of Guanabacoa and in the distribution of revolutionary propaganda.

In mid-1955, the M-26-7 was created in Guanabacoa, of which he was the founder. From that moment on, his activities against the regime intensified, being selected in June 1956 to leave for Mexico and participate in the preparations for the fight, becoming a Granma expeditionary. He actively participated in the fighting in the Sierra, where he was promoted to captain of the Rebel Army.

He barely had the third degree, but, while fulfilling the tasks of the Revolution, he gradually improved, which allowed him to occupy important responsibilities in the Revolutionary Armed Forces, becoming head of Civil Defense in the Central Army. He fulfilled missions in the Fight Against Bandits and in the harvest of the ten million. He remained in the FAR until 1972.

In 1975 he was a delegate to the First Congress of the Party, of which he had the status of founder.

In his area of ​​residence he enjoyed great prestige and recognition. He was a leader of the zonal core of the Party, founder of the CDR and the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution. He was a delegate to the conferences of the latter, from the municipality to the nation.

For the services rendered to the Homeland, he received important awards and decorations, among which stand out: Combatant medals of the clandestine struggle and of the War of National Liberation, 20th Anniversary of the Moncada, of the Fight Against Bandits, September 28, Anniversary 50 of the State Security, and those of 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 Anniversary of the FAR.

The Granma expeditionary was always distinguished by his simplicity, modesty, honesty and loyalty to Fidel, Raúl and the Revolution. He raised and educated his three grandchildren in the principles of this, who accompanied him until the end of his life.

By decision of his family, his body will be cremated. The ashes will be exposed next Wednesday, January 26, between 09:00 and 11:00, in the Veterans Pantheon of the Colon Necropolis.