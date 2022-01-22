The hurtful insult that Messi would have given to a former Liverpool player

Jamie Carragher has revealed that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi, called him ‘donkey’. The analyst and former English soccer player published the story through a message on his Instagram account and, according to his explanation, the Argentine star would have given him said insult after questioned his transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the last summer market.

The former Liverpool player also did not agree that Cristiano Ronaldo decided to return to the ranks of Manchester United. However, Messi, a spectator of ‘Monday Night Football’, did not take long to send a message to Carragher to express your displeasure when condemning that the ’10’ of Argentina opted for landing in the Parque de los Príncipes.

Carragher confessed on ‘Friday Night Football’, after Watford’s loss to Norwich, that “it was during ‘Monday Night Football’ that I received a private message on Instagram. From Messi. I won’t show private messages, but he basically called me a donkey‘”. A statement that completely exposes the Argentine star who, since arriving at PSG, has not performed as expected.

Complete admiration for Leo

Despite the hurtful insult that Leo Messi would have given him, Carragher professed his love and admiration for him “best player of all time“. “He (Messi) watches ‘Monday Night Football’, so I hope he is also watching ‘Friday Night Football’ because Lionel, I absolutely love you.” However, the analyst put aside his “love” when designing his lineup for last year 2021.

“The best player of all time and compared to you I was a donkey. I accept it, but you are not going to get into this team. You have not played well enough, even winning the Copa America in the summer. It is not enough to leave Mo Salah out of the team“, exposed Jamie Carragher during his participation in the aforementioned program, where his pulse did not tremble to reveal Leo’s performance.