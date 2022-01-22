The last luxurious look that Inés Gómez Mont shared before being a fugitive from justice

Until the beginning of September of last year, before her problems with the authorities, the life of Inés Gómez Mont was constantly in the public eye due to the driver’s ostentatious tastes, which were reflected in the fragments of her day to day which he shared on Instagram.

One of the most striking aspects were the exclusive pieces that she constantly showed off in her outfits, in which clothes, footwear and accessories from luxurious firms could be seen, some of which were even part of limited collections to which only a few people had access.

Since the accusations against him for various tax crimes were made public, Gómez Mont’s social networks have remained hermetic, limiting himself to publishing some statements regarding his situation.

Therefore, in his Instagram profile, attention has focused on the photographs of previous months, his last appearance on the internet being one of the posts with the greatest interaction by users thanks to the casual look he wore. However, this outfit, which at first glance may seem “basic”, is made up of luxury items. We tell you how much they cost and why they were part of his collection.

How much does the look of Inés Gómez Mont cost?

With only 3 items, Inés managed to turn heads thanks to the combination of shades and textures in her outfit, not to mention that her clothes are actually luxurious pieces that are currently almost impossible to get.

The colorful Stella McCartney T-Shirt worn by Inés Gómez Mont

In the post where he appears in the company of two women, you can see a fun lilac printed t-shirt, belonging to the Go! Bananas by the British designer Stella McCartney, daughter of the famous musician Paul McCartney and known for her colorful illustrations that have been part of her collaborations with brands such as Adidas and the extinct group The Beatles.

The shirt that Gómez Mont wears has an estimated cost of 80 dollars, which is approximately 1,600 pesos, a relatively low cost considering that this line was launched for the girls’ department in his store. Currently, the t-shirt is sold out on all platforms, and only a couple of Go! Banana on dealer pages.

The vertigo pants Fendi de Gómez Mont

Fendi is one of the most exclusive firms in the world, with a history of 100 years that supports the brand born in Rome, and that throughout this time has reinvented itself to remain among the taste of buyers, among whom businessmen and celebrities meet. So it is not surprising that this was one of the favorite brands of Inés Gómez Mont, who owned several Fendi items.

The last time she was seen in public, the driver posed with a green vertigo pants. This garment is loose pants on the legs, while the waist and ankles have elastic. The cut of these pants is ideal for freedom of movement, while highlighting the figure and elevating the look with which it is worn, as it is extremely striking, added to the intense emerald green that stood out in the image.

This vertigo pants model is also out of stock both in stores and on platforms dedicated to selling or auctioning luxury items. However, based on the model launched with the Fendi logo, we can get an idea of ​​its price, which can be around a thousand euros; around 23 thousand pesos. In addition to this, it should be considered that the cost could rise as it is a limited piece and out of stock, adding import and transfer fees.

The coveted pair of Gucci mules that Inés Gómez Mont has

What for many may be simple “flip flops” are actually a pair of “mules” made of rubber with a smooth platform, slip-on silhouette and the logo with the initials of its founder, Guccio Gucci, delicately marked on the upper part. of the mules.

This footwear is the creation of the Italian house Gucci, one of the most popular firms in the world of fashion and haute couture, and also one of the brands that par excellence, every collector of luxury items must have in at least one article, and in the case of Inés, it is known that she has more than one pair of this signature.

The platforms of Inés Gómez Mont have a cost of 10 thousand 200 dollars, which converted to Mexican pesos exceeds the figure of 200 thousand pesos, becoming the most expensive piece of this look with which the driver was seen for the last time, which in total is around 250 thousand pesos, without taking into account the accessories or complements.