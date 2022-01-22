The Mexican singer who stole the heart of Christina Aguilera after the duet they did VIDEO

It is no secret to anyone that Christina Aguilera is one of the most beloved singers of the Spanish-speaking public, as she has internationalized her career with her unique voice.

At 41 years old, the New Yorker has expressed her passion for music in Spanish, as she has not hesitated to show herself as she truly is to her more than 8 million followers on Instagram.

Related news

Right at the peak of her singing career, Aguilera decided to take some time for herself and get away from the stage a bit, so now in 2022, she returns in style and with big surprises.

The interpreter of great hits such as “Lady marmalade”, “Beautiful”, “Candyman”, “Dirrity” and “Can’t hold us down”, has begun to promote her new studio album entitled “La Fuerza”.

It is worth mentioning that proud as always of her Latin roots, the singer has released this complete album entirely in Spanish, and even a duet with Ozuna is present with the song “Santo”.

Within this promotion, the singer of international stature offered a press conference where she confessed something that very few imagined, how memorable it was to record a duet next to one of the most beloved Mexicans.

“Today I want you”

The star took a few moments to talk about her new music and her work as a singer from now on, but also mentioned how much fun she had singing alongside Alejandro Fernández.

The stars joined their talents in 2013 to release the song titled “Hoy Tengo Ganas de Ti”, one of the biggest hits in Spanish-language music and romantic ballads.

The theme alone is one of the most moving songs of all time that managed to find the perfect match between Fernández and Aguilera, but the official video was a true triumph for both.

The singers exuded passion in each of the scenes of the video. Photo: YouTube

The ballad was written in 1975 by the composer Miguel Gallardo, and has been performed by other singers such as the Venezuelan, Ricardo Montaner, until it reached the hands of the blonde and the Mexican.

And it is that throughout four minutes and 57 seconds, the stars demonstrated the chemistry, friendship and complicity that exist between them, for which she herself threw flowers at the 50-year-old Mexican.

“I loved that collaboration, he is an incredible artist and it was a legendary song, it is very special to me… I have not done a song like it again,” the interpreter declared with a very big smile.

And it is that the singer has nothing but good memories of her professional partner, as she assures that he is a true gentleman and a complete artist for his talent and professionalism.

“Alejandro is very sweet and that’s why I invited him on stage when I was in Mexico for my last concert. Everyone was in shock and I saw all this love for him. It was definitely a beautiful experience,” he said.

What is a fact is that to date the video continues to be a real success, since almost 10 years after its launch it already has more than 500 million views.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE