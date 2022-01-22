The most unknown and simple WhatsApp trick that you will not be able to stop using

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in the world, millions of people communicate daily with this system. Since it came into our lives more than 10 years ago, it has become an essential part of any phone. It has been evolving as the generations that join this application did. Send audio, gossip or share photos and videos is possible with WhatsApp. But this application goes much further and allows a trick that you may not know, but it is very simple.

The most unknown and simple WhatsApp trick

We have been sharing life and communicating on WhatsApp for more than 10 years, although we may not have yet discovered a very simple trick that will make our lives easier. We will buy time and discover an important shortcut in a series of actions that we use on a daily basis. The time is gold and right now we may be discovering a trick that will change our lives.

In all the phones is WhatsApp installed or it is one of the first applications we download. In computers and Tablets this element is ready to open the door to communication, conversations, photos and videos await us with a single click, although beyond this simple gesture a most special trick is hidden. We can gain time or write a message at the speed of light with it.

Keep your finger on the WhatsApp icon and you will see what happens. A gesture that you perform automatically may be the one that hides a quick shortcut for your chats that you may not have known about. If you hold down the icon you can see how some basic shortcuts appear to use this application.

You can directly access the camera. In this way, your photo or video can go directly to the State or to that person to whom you want to send an unexpected surprise. You will gain speed and you will be able to almost immediately perform this act that you will surely do on more than one occasion throughout the day.

You can also enter directly into the most recurring chat. That person with whom you start conversations most often you will not have to look for it in the list of chats that you have had during the day, it will appear immediately. You just have to try this trick to see who appears faster.

Try the most unknown and simple WhatsApp trick that will surely help you discover the fastest and most efficient way to communicate with your loved ones.