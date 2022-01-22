The Possible Alignment of Club América for Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2022 against Atlas

America returns to activity after the game against Mazatlan of the date 2 of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 will be postponed to February 16 with a schedule to be defined after performing maintenance on the Kraken Stadium. This Saturday, January 22, the group of Eagles will be receiving on the field of Aztec stadium to the Atlas at 9:00 p.m. Central Time Mexico.

The azulcrema squad will seek its first victory of the competition after drawing 1-1 in the Matchday 1 in front of Puebla, so that Santiago Solari, team coach, will go to the Colossus of Santa Ursula with the best it has available, being with: William Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Jordan Silva, louis sources, Peter Aquinas, Richard Sanchez, Miguel Layun, savior kings, Alvaro Fidalgo Y Federico Vinas.

America will have representatives in the Mexican National Team

It is worth mentioning that last Thursday the Mexican team announced the call for Gerardo Martino to play the first FIFA date of the year, corresponding to the CONCACAF Qualifying heading to Qatar World Cup 2022, where Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez and Henry Martin they were the only cream-blues to appear on the list.

It is expected that this Saturday Jonathan dos Santos, Diego Valdes Y Alexander Zendejas, have their first minutes as Club América players. On Date 1, both the Mexican and Chilean midfielders were not called up by the ‘indie’ because they were not yet 100 percent physically, while the winger arrived just last week, although he participated with the Necaxa Rays in the duel against Juarez Braves.

The Spanish, Jorge Mere, is another that recently joined after leaving the Cologne of the Bundesliga, however, his debut will probably have to wait for Date 4, just after the FIFA Date, where the Aztec representative will be facing his similar from Jamaica, Costa Rica Y Panama.

Remember that Santiago Solari will not be able to be present for the game against the current Mexican soccer champions after being expelled against La Franja for invading the field of play to demand a decision from the central referee, who immediately gave him the red card, for which The Argentine was criticized by the press and fans.

And it is that the pressure in the Torneo Grita México Clausura 2022 will be at its peak due to the three failures in the year 2021, so that if they do not win the championship, it is likely that the high command of Club América, such as the owner, Emilio AzcarragaI thank both him and Santiago Baths, who is the sports director.