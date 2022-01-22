The possible line-up of America to face Atlas on day 3 of Clausura 2022

America will return to activity MX League this Saturday, when in commitment to the third day of the tournament Closure 2022, welcome Atlas to the field of the Azteca Stadium, in a game that seems complicated as it is the current Mexican soccer champion and who has started the campaign undefeated.

For this match, Santiago Solari will have to resolve some predicaments, specifically the one that has to do with the rightmost, a position in which he has asked for a reinforcement for months and they have not been able to take him. This, added to the decrease of Roger Martinez by suspension, it will lead him to have to resolve with some of the elements that he has on campus.

In that sense, it seems that with the recovery of Miguel Layún after his heel injury, he may be the one to qualify as an attacker in that sector, even more so if one considers that the last tournament was the best assistant of the team, so the possibility of a good center or goal pass from his boots would be latent.

That said, the azulcremas would form as follows before The academy: Guillermo Ochoa in the arc; Sebastian Caceres and Jordan Silva as central defenders, while Jorge Sanchez Y louis sources they take care of the laterals; Peter Aquinas as a holding midfielder accompanied by Jonathan dos Santos Y Alvaro Fidalgo interior; in the attack, the already mentioned Miguel Layun as far right, Federico Vinas as center forward and savior kings completing the lineup.

In such a way, America He will present on court the best he has available for this match in which he will seek to obtain his first victory of the tournament after drawing on the opening day against Puebla. Alejandro Zendejas is expected to be on the bench and possibly Jorge Meré as replacement options.