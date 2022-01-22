The reason why Apple will stop selling an iPhone mini

2022 may be the end of the iPhone mini as we know it, and this seems to be the main reason for Apple.

A major change is coming to the 2022 iPhone range and It seems that it will be the end of the iPhone mini. Apple surprised us all in 2020 by launching four iPhones at once, two Pro models and two normal ones, one of them with an extremely compact design and a small 5.4-inch screen. However, after two generations, it seems that this iPhone will not be renewed.

The reason why Apple is going to stop selling an iPhone mini It seems clear according to the latest data: sales do not accompany and it is the least sold model of the entire range, by far. For this reason, Apple will opt for a new member in the iPhone 14 range that will replace the mini, although that does not mean that Apple will stop selling small iPhones.

The iPhone 13 mini accounts for only 5% of sales

The market does not seem to be demanding small devices, quite the opposite. According to the data, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the second best-selling within the best-selling iPhone 13 range, despite also being the most expensive. The iPhone 13 mini has a very residual sales quota, and it seems that Apple has made a decision based on this data.

With the generation of 2022, Apple will launch a new model that will replace the iPhone mini: an iPhone 14 Max. With this move, Apple could appeal to a large number of users who want a big screen but can’t afford an iPhone Pro Max. East iPhone 14 Max could cost almost 300 euros less based on filtered prices.

The 3 alternatives to the notch that the iPhone 14 could use

It is true that these data Counterpoint they are only referring to China, but this is one of the largest markets in the world and probably in other places Apple is obtaining similar percentages of sales. The iPhone mini idea was a good one, though is likely to be ideal for an “iPhone SE”, positioning itself as a cheap and entry-level option.

