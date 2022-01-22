The reflections of “El Buki” that have made him a guru of life

EFE Latam Videos

Feminism seeks solutions to preserve access to abortion in the US.

Washington, Jan 22 (EFE).- The possibility that abortion will be prohibited in the conservative half of the US has forced the feminist movement to organize and seek solutions to preserve access to that right as much as possible, especially for the poorest women. This Saturday marks the 49th anniversary of “Roe versus Wade”, the decision of the Supreme Court that since 1973 has forced abortion to be allowed in the country until the moment of “viability” of the fetus outside the womb, a limit that is now around at 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy. When the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Norma McCorvey, who under the pseudonym Jane Roe had sued Texas for not allowing her to have an abortion, the voluntary interruption of pregnancy was only legal under certain circumstances in 17 of the 50 states in the country, and abortions Illegals were common. The United States could return to a similar situation in the middle of this year, when the highest court is scheduled to issue a ruling on abortion: everything indicates that the judges will impose new limits on that right, and it is possible that they will annul the precedent set in 1973 “We know that the Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, is going to strike down ‘Roe (versus Wade)’,” said Sharmin Hossain, campaign director for the Liberate Abortion coalition, in an interview with Efe. If that happens, each state in the country will be able to decide how it regulates abortion, and 26 conservative-leaning territories are expected to take steps to restrict or ban it altogether, according to the Guttmacher reproductive health research center. “CHANGE THE CULTURE SURROUNDING ABORTION” That perspective has forced the feminist movement to accept that it has to “work together” and overcome divisions between organizations large and small, between those led by white women and those of racial minorities, Hossain explained. “Whether abortion is legal or not, we will always fight for access (to that service), and we will find ways (to provide it),” added the activist. Liberate Abortion, the coalition to which Hossain belongs, brings together “more than 125 organizations committed to reproductive rights,” from large national groups like Planned Parenthood to small funds that help finance abortions for poor women, he explained. Under that umbrella, the groups want to think about how to “change the culture that surrounds abortion” in the country, to “de-stigmatize” it and make it “accessible and affordable” for the entire population, even if it takes time to achieve it, he added. “‘Roe’ (the 1973 decision) was never enough. It did not protect people of color, black people or indigenous people,” said Hossain, recalling that many conservative states have approved restrictions on abortion such as the recent veto in Texas, that have disproportionately impacted those populations and the poorest. For the White House and other national groups, the solution lies in the approval of a law that guarantees the right to abortion at the national level, but Hossain and other activists acknowledge that “there are not enough votes” in the Senate to carry out this measure. SOLUTIONS ON THE GROUND Faced with this scenario, the movement has focused much hope on the possibility of increasing access to abortion medication, which is legal in the United States up to 10 weeks of gestation. In December, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted its ban on the mailing of mifepristone abortion pills, allowing patients to request them at a virtual medical appointment and receive them in their home, without the need for a doctor to see them in person. But that expedient isn’t a panacea either: In 19 states, telemedicine abortion consultations are banned, and authorities in those areas may pass legislation to further restrict access. In practice, many women living in conservative states who want an abortion will have to consider traveling to territories where abortion is legal, which is expensive and can take days, and may therefore be impossible for many poor women. That will likely be the case for many patients in Ohio, a state that has passed a total abortion ban that will go into effect if the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 decision, and where clinics are already thinking about how to help those people seek help. Out of state. “In this time of crisis, it’s encouraging to see that our movement is coming together to think about how we can support people,” Preterm Ohio executive director Jen Moore Conrow told Efe. That clinic in Cleveland (Ohio) is the largest in the state, currently serving some 5,000 patients a year and is considering what to do when the Supreme Court decision arrives; whether to close its doors or reinvent itself to “help people get where they need to go” for abortion, Moore Conrow explained. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood, the largest network of reproductive health clinics in the country, is “increasing its investment” in the resources so that these patients can travel and “expanding access” to telemedicine abortion, according to the president of the organization, Alexis McGill Johnson. “Even though this is a dark time, people are making it very clear that they want access to abortion in their communities,” McGill Johnson told EFE. (c) EFE Agency