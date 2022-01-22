The request of Jonathan Dos Santos to the fans of Club América

Jonathan Dos Santos sent his message to the fans, prior to his official debut with the Águilas del América shirt in the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

Jonathan Dos Santos, beside Diego Valdes, Alexander Zendejas Y Jorge Mere, is one of the reinforcements that arrived in the current winter market of the MX League to the team of the Eagles of America of the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari, which seeks, first of all, to classify the Big party, and immediately after winning the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of Liga MX.

The son of Zizinho and brother of Giovani, could not debut in the clash with Puebla for the first date for physical reasons, but he will be able to do it -except for last-minute imponderables- in the commitment that the group cream blue will face against Atlas FC This Saturday, January 22, starting at 9:00 p.m. Aztec stadium.

And in that framework of anxiety to travel the hours prior to its official premiere, Jonathan Dos Santos launched a special request for fans: “That everyone go, that they fill the stadium, that they support us throughout the game, the 90 minutes, that they enjoy it and if obviously they have to get angry, let them get angry, I can’t say no because in the end they are the ones who They pay the tickets to go see us play, but let them enjoy each game and make a mess”.

In that same sense, the flyer opened in the conversation with TUDN and described his main personal characteristics: “Having good energy, good vibes, is what I like the most. I have always been happy, I hate drama, I get angry very little, but yes, to be an irmao you have to be happy, live in the moment, do what you want at the right moment and be happy… live life”.

To close, he listed the players on the squad Indiecito Solari Who do you get along with best? “I get along very well with Roger (Martinez). The first time he saw me he said ‘what’s up irmao?’. With Peter Aquinas also, that he is very similar to me, very joking, very good people, I get along very well with him. With Alvaro Fidalgo I have a good relationship, it’s calmer… I have to take him to the world of irmao a little bit, but in a good way, so that people don’t think I want to lead him down the wrong path. Henry Martin I’ve known him for a long time Memo Ochoa obviously”.