The singer’s mother speaks after what was indicated by the actress Diana Golden – Prensa Libre

Juan Luis Pantaleón, spokesman for the Public Ministry, previously reported that the Prosecutor’s Office has the mother’s statement, video surveillance camera recordings and other evidence that is part of the investigation.

Guatemalan singer José Zoel Cruz disappeared in November 2021 after a concert in Zacapa and authorities have begun their search and say the case is under investigation.

This case has had an impact on a national scale, since the whereabouts of the young singer are unknown.

what did the actress say

Recently, the actress Diana Golden revealed to the Mexican media that she would no longer talk about the disappearance of her nephew, although she spoke about the “mistake” made by the wife of a drug dealer and that had led to the plagiarism of the singer.

“José Zoel was only 20 years old and he made a mistake in his life, but the mistake was made by the wife of the drug dealer who kidnapped him or something like that, very horrible,” continued Golden, who did not elaborate on the “error” he mentions.

“Since he was taken from his freedom on November 13, he has never been heard from again, he never appeared again,” he added.

Singer’s mother speaks out

Given what was indicated by the actress, the singer’s mother, Yuli de León, spoke on her Facebook profile.

He wrote in his publication: “I, Yuliana, mother of José Zoel, want to express that what was declared by the actress, emphasizing what she indicates about the “serious error”, I have proof of it and apparently she misunderstood without knowing where she obtained such information. ”.

She pointed out that she, as the singer’s mother, is denied information on how the investigation is going.

denies signaling

“I can say that I have reviewed my son’s social networks and I fully trust that my son did not have any kind of relationship with said person who is crossing him out, please take pity on the pain that this has caused to be still clarifying this that is not true ”, he remarked.

He added: “What I do accept is that it was a serious mistake is that my son agreed to go to that place to sing, it hurts that they are staining my son’s name, that all he did was sing and fulfill his dreams.”

¡#DianaGolden He no longer wants to talk about the kidnapping of his nephew! This is the reason…#First hand👌: https://t.co/oaYomlm1L7 pic.twitter.com/4YWdPBWZcW — First Hand (@deprimeramano) January 18, 2022

He highlighted in his publication that at no time are guilty parties pointed out, because the authorities will take care of that and they do not want to hinder the investigations, “I only ask the authorities to do their job and give me answers or results. Is it too much to ask?”

She stated that as a mother she only wants her son back, “an anguished, desperate mother writes to you, just put yourself in my place or in the place of your mothers if any of you were missing.”

