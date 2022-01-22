The talent scout who united Maradona and Napoli died

In 1978 the story began to be built so that Maradona became a legend of Naples and in large part it is due to Gianni Di Marzio, who died at the age of 82

Gianni DiMarzio, the coach and talent scout who laid the foundations in 1978 for the signing of the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona for him Naples, which would take place six years later, died this Saturday at the age of 82.

Gianni Di Marzio, talent scout who laid the foundations in 1978 for the signing of Diego Armando Maradona for Napoli. EFE

One of Italy’s greatest soccer pundits, internationally minded and visionary scout, Di Marzio coached Catanzaro, Catania and Napoli, as well as recruiting talent for the Neapolitan side and Juventus.

“President Aurelio De Laurentiis and the entire SSC Naples join in the pain of the Di Marzio family for the death of the beloved Gianni, historic and unforgettable coach of the ‘azzurro team‘” was the message with which the Neapolitan team confirmed the death of the talent scout.

He had a very strong bond of reciprocal friendship with Maradona, who repeatedly acknowledged in his interviews how, thanks to Di Marzio’s work, he ended up signing for Napoli.

It all originated in 1978, shortly before the World Cup in Argentina, when Di Marzio, visiting South America to scout talent, heard a taxi driver talk about a young talent from Argentinos Juniors that César Luis Menotti had decided not to call for the World Cup .

“We went to the field, I was curious to see him. I was in the stands and after fifteen minutes of the game I called Settimio Aloisio (Argentinos Juniors’ top manager) to tell him to take him off the pitch. I promised him that if he took him out, we would sign on the same locker room an agreement with Napoli. He played fifteen minutes, scored three goals, a free kick, dribbles as he knew how to do them, something spectacular”, Di Marzio told EFE in a 2020 interview.

“I understood that it was a rare pearl, an incredible jewel that just needed to be forged. Also when I returned to Naples I sent him a number 10 jersey, as well as other gifts for him and his family.“, he remembered.

The signing could not be finalized in 1978 due to the resounding “no” of the then president of Naples, Corrado Ferlaino, but the relationship between Di Marzio and Maradona remained very strong and the Pibe de Oro ended up signing for the southern team in 1984, opening the most glorious page of Neapolitan football history.

Diego’s death was hard for Di Marzio, who then admitted to EFE that he felt as if “he had lost a son.”

Italian football mourns the death of the Neapolitan scout, who dedicated his life to football and leaves an example of professionalism and friendliness that Italy will not forget.