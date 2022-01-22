The United States holds nothing against El Salvador

The united states team called up 28 players for the match against The Savior which will take place on January 27 in Columbus, Ohio.

The North American strategist Gregg Berhalter does not save anything for the clash against the Cuscatlecos and includes figures from European football such as Pulisic, McKenie, and Adams.

Those summoned to face El Salvador, Canada and Honduras are the following:

goalkeepers: Sean Johnson, Gabriel Slonina, Zack Steffen and Mett Turner.

defenses: Reggie Canon, Sergiño Dest, Brooks Lenon, Mark Mckenzie, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Deandree Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman

Frills: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Admas, Luca de la Torre, Weston Mckennie, Yunbus Musah and Christian Roldán.

strikers: Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Tim Weah and Gyasi Zardes.

It should be mentioned that Christian Pulisic was not present in the first duel against El Salvador since he had been recovering from Covid-19.

Currently, the United States occupies second place in the qualifiers with 15 points, one less than the leader Canada and one more than Mexico and Panama who are tied with 14 points.