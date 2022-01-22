The US and Russia move from words to action

WASHINGTON.

ANDAt a time when threats of a Russian invasion are mounting, the United States has authorized Baltic states to send American-made weapons to Ukraine, while Russia has announced naval exercises in various parts of the world this month, in the face of “provocations” by the West. is hatching in the Ukraine.

A State Department official in Berlin, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is based, said the United States is “accelerating authorized shipments of equipment of US origin from other allies.”

European allies have what they need to advance additional security assistance to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks,” the official added.

The approval responded to urgent demands from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to assist Ukraine.

We have decided to send weapons and other types of aid (to Ukraine),” confirmed Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas, explaining that this decision may have a “deterrent” effect on Russia.

History has shown us that making concessions to the aggressor leads to a great war. We don’t want that. Any country should have the ability to defend itself,” he said.

Russia moved thousands of soldiers and tanks near the Ukrainian border late last year, sparking international alarm and fueling fears in the three neighboring Baltic states, which are NATO members.

For the remainder of January and February, the Russian navy will conduct military exercises from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

The drills are intended to practice the action of the Navy and Air Force to protect Russian national interests in the world’s oceans and to counter military threats to the Russian Federation,” the Ministry stated.

140 warships and support vessels, 60 aircraft, a thousand units of military material and some ten thousand soldiers will participate in them, the Ministry of Defense reported in a statement.

Ukrainian servicemen on the front lines with Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region. Photos: Reuters and AFP

READY RESPONSE WITH ALLIES

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that a hypothetical Russian “aggression” on Ukraine will not go unpunished and will provoke a “rapid, forceful and united” response among allies, especially in Europe.

We are at a decisive moment”, recognized the head of US diplomacy, during a visit to Germany, preceded by a stopover in Kiev, Ukraine. The Joe Biden Administration wants to make it clear that it will respond if Russia ever invades the neighboring country.

We have been very clear that if Russia moves its troops towards the Ukrainian border and commits further acts of aggression there will be a swift, forceful and united response from the United States and our allies,” Blinken said.

-DPA

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ