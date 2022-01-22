The US dollar is quoted at 100 Cuban pesos in the informal market

The US dollar is trading at one hundred Cuban pesos in the island’s informal market, according to the latest buying and selling posts on social media.

The increase in the value of the foreign currency, in the midst of the economic, political and social crisis that Cuba is experiencing, increased by the coronavirus, inefficiency and the sanctions of the United States, the gap between citizens increases and exposes the inability of the government to solve the problem of inflation.

Social networks and internet forums are the main dissemination platforms that Cubans have to promote their offers, since the government does not sell dollars in exchange houses or banks and also the official rate does not adjust to the needs of the market.

“The Cuban people do not give more and this looks very ugly,” declared the writer and activist Ariel Maceo Téllez to the television channel America TeVe.

In the first weeks of January 2022 the dollar increased its value uncontrollably in the informal market and everything seems to indicate that in the coming days it will continue to rise, given the demand for that currency to purchase basic necessities and food in state stores.

Given this panorama of economic uncertainty, Cubans demand that government authorities sell US dollars and thus people do not have to go to the informal market to acquire the currency.

“I hope that the Cuban regime manages to resolve the matter. It’s time for them to sell dollars to the population, because even if they don’t want it, the country is dollarized,” emphasized Maceo Téllez.

The Cuban poet considered that it is time for the government to allow citizens to buy in state stores with dollars Americans in cash.

“Furthermore, heThe MLC cards must be recharged with euros and the change is above 100 pesos. It’s crazy,” he stressed.

The Cuban government suspended the sale of dollars with the argument of a supposed lack of liquidity, which directed all its commercialization to the informal market, where citizens must be exposed to transactions without all possible legal guarantees.

The prices of foreign currencies are not only promoted on social networks, but they also serve as a platform to express citizens’ dissatisfaction with the increase in their value.

“The profit from those dollars that you sold super expensive, you lose on the first item you have to buy imported, and I’m talking about most things because here, unfortunately, they don’t sell you everything a person needs,” said an Internet user before the exorbitant prices of the currency.