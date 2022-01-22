The whites have not lost at the Morazán stadium since September 2017

2022-01-22

The most attractive match of the second date of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the National League will be played marathon Y Olympia at Morazan Stadium from San Pedro Sula starting at 4:06 pm.

Both clubs arrive with a victory at the start of the championship. The lions beat Real Sociedad 4-2 and Marathón did the same against Platense (win by 1-0).

No doubt in these classics between Olympia and Marathón are not favourites, but it can be said that the Whites arrive as a more consolidated team, since they have practically the same squad despite the fact that Pedro Troglio no longer manages them.

On the other hand, the statistics also look very good for the Olympia who now has the Argentine, Pablo Lavallén, as DT. The historical series is won by the Lion. They have played 255 games, the white won 120 games, the monster triumphed 68 times and tied 67 times.